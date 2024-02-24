Silent Sports

Birkie 2024 Giant Ski Race! Crazy-Good FUN!!!

By Bruce Steinberg
02/24/2024
Report & Cool Giant Ski Videos From Main Street

At 4:30 P.M., Thursday 2024 Birkie Week, Main St., Hayward, Wisconsin, the crowd was large, rowdy, and a little bit off-kilter in anticipation. Neither they nor the Giant Ski Teams knew exactly, or even remotely, what they had to do to win. Typical NIMROD, crazy-good NIMROD.

HERE ARE SOME OF THE GIANT SKI TEAMS!!!

The BEST-LOOKING Giant Ski Team (Per Mike McFadzen)

The Team that Knows How to Spell “BIRKIE” – at least after spelling IRKBIE, KIERED, & BRIKIE

The Team Called Hayward on Fire (that isn’t actually from Hayward!)

The Team Called 10 Balls & a Rack whose video had to be cut short because, well, the explanation of the name was indeed not family-friendly. (Actually, the video person messed up the video! – but here’s their team logo).
5 Guys and 1 Girl. 10 balls and … okay, we get it!

AND HERE’S SOME CRAZY GIANT SKI 2024 GEAR

This is Part 2. First teams must sink three baskets, or Frisbees, or footballs into garbage cans. Part 3 is an actual dryland Giant Ski. This here is water teams better not spill as they traverse Main Street – that’s a 5-second penalty per spilled cup!

AND THEY’RE OFF!!!

I called this team The Alice Coopers. They didn’t know who that was. Ah – youth!

Some serious competition here, folks! (Key Mantra: Don’t Spill! Don’t Spill! Don’t Spill!)

On to Part 3: The REAL Giant Ski! Are any ski lessons available???

And the good teams got to sing a song!

In the End

It was delamination blues – one of the Giant Skis just couldn’t stand the pressure. The winner is: Incredible Birkie Spirit! If you weren’t there, you shoulda been! C’mon Giant Ski 2025!!!

