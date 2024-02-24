Birkie 2024 Giant Ski Race! Crazy-Good FUN!!!
Report & Cool Giant Ski Videos From Main Street
At 4:30 P.M., Thursday 2024 Birkie Week, Main St., Hayward, Wisconsin, the crowd was large, rowdy, and a little bit off-kilter in anticipation. Neither they nor the Giant Ski Teams knew exactly, or even remotely, what they had to do to win. Typical NIMROD, crazy-good NIMROD.
HERE ARE SOME OF THE GIANT SKI TEAMS!!!
AND HERE’S SOME CRAZY GIANT SKI 2024 GEAR
AND THEY’RE OFF!!!
In the End
It was delamination blues – one of the Giant Skis just couldn’t stand the pressure. The winner is: Incredible Birkie Spirit! If you weren’t there, you shoulda been! C’mon Giant Ski 2025!!!