Free Bikes for Kids Wisconsin Seeking Volunteers for Upcoming, Outstanding Events!

February 2024. Cover Design: Ali Garrigan. Photos: ABSF – Thank You!

By Bruce Steinberg
02/29/2024
As the deadline for our first bike giveaway event draws near, we’re feeling the anticipation and excitement building. With 750 bikes awaiting refurbishment in just 8 weeks, we’re rallying together for this monumental task. The recent support from the EWMC electrical workers, who generously upgraded our shop’s electrical system, serves as a constant reminder of the community spirit that propels us forward.

Support from the EWMC electrical workers, who generously upgraded the Free Bikes for Kids shop’s electrical system, serves as a constant reminder of the community spirit that propels Free Bikes for Kids forward.

Amidst the daunting challenge of preparing 1,500 bikes for their new owners, there’s a special magic that unfolds when our bike recipients hear their perfect bike calling out their names. It’s in those moments when we find the true reward in our efforts. We invite you to join us in this extraordinary community-wide endeavor.

To make this event a success, we’re seeking 150 volunteers to lend a hand on April 27, May 4, and May 11. If you’re bilingual, your translation skills would be invaluable in providing our bike recipients with a dignified and personalized experience. Know of a Spanish High School class eager to make a difference? Please help us spread the word.

Whether you’re assisting with checking people in, guiding recipients through bike shopping, or providing translation services, every role is integral to creating moments of joy and connection. Together, we share laughter, tears of joy, and meaningful interactions with those in need of a brighter day. We’d be honored to have you join us in making a difference.

Sign Up to Volunteer:

https://bikesforkidswi.org/calendar/

Thank you to those who share our passion & support our efforts,

Kristie GoForth, Executive Director

