Groundbreaking at Lapham Peak on March 19th, 9 AM!

On Feb 15, 2024, the Friends of Lapham Peak Board approved signing a construction contract with Altius Building Company to construct the Lapham Lodge project in the Lapham Peak Unit of the Kettle Moraine State Forest in Delafield, WI. Groundbreaking is scheduled for Tuesday, March 19 at 9:00 a.m. at the building site near the Evergreen parking lot at Lapham Peak. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend. The Friends fundraising efforts are continuing to fund the purchase of furnishings, audio/ video systems, solar panels and five years of DNR-required operating costs for the Lodge. To contribute to the Lapham Lodge project or to purchase a memorial brick for the patio, see:

laphampeakfriends.org

Please contact Mark Herr, Lapham Lodge Building Committee, for additional information.

Lapham Lodge Board, 414-322-7428, [email protected]