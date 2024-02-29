Registration Open! Seeley Lions PreFat Bike Race, Seeley, WI!



Seeley Lions PreFat Bike Race, Seeley, WI: August 17, 2024

Registration is now open for the 29th annual Seeley Lions PreFat Bike Race.

Sign up here:

Sign Up Now! Seeley Lions PreFat Bike Race

Winding through forest roads and single track in the famed Chequamegon National Forest in northern Wisconsin, the race has been a local favorite for riders of all ages and abilities. Registration is open for the August 17, 2024 race.

Now in its 29th year, this enduring event has changed with the times, offering four races, plus a free children’s event:

A 25 Mile Expert Race for advanced riders 16 and up,

A 17 mile Sport Race that’s less technical but challenging for moderately skilled riders age 12 and older;

A 10K Citizen Race for beginner to moderately skilled riders with a Junior Division (riders aged 10 to 16 years old) and a Senior Division (riders age 17+) and

The Lion Cub Race, a fun and non-competitive event for riders under 10

The PreFat is the largest annual fundraiser for the Seeley Lions. All proceeds go to fund the activities, projects, and assistance to local communities including financial donations to organizations, food pantries, shelters, families and individuals in need, student scholarships, and maintenance and improvement of the Seeley trails and Silverthorn Park.

Contributions from dozens of local businesses and others help make this event possible. For a full list of sponsors and registration information, see: https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/seeley/

Contact: Race director Ned Zuelsdorff at [email protected]