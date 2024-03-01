Lumberjack World Championships Welcomes Charlie Berens, July 31st!

Hayward, WI (March 1, 2024) – The Lumberjack World Championships is thrilled to announce comedian Charlie Berens will be kicking off this year’s three-day celebration of lumberjack sports on Wednesday, July 31st at the Lumberjack Bowl in Hayward, WI. Tickets are on sale today and can be purchased by visiting:

lumberjackworldchampionships.com

CHARLIE BERENS is a comedian, New York Times Bestselling Author, Emmy-winning journalist, musician, and creator of the Manitowoc Minute. The Wisconsin native has been featured on Comedy Central, Fox, CBS, Funny or Die, TBS, Variety, MTV News, and more. He creates weekly content for his various social platforms and has amassed over 7.5 million followers.

For over 64 years, Hayward, Wisconsin, has been home to the greatest and most prestigious lumberjack and lumberjill competition worldwide, the Lumberjack World Championships (LWC). The American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation (ABSF) has been managing the event since 2017, in collaboration with the LWC Board of Directors.

“We are so excited to host Charlie Berens right here in Hayward,” said LWC Event Director Samantha (Sam) LaSalle. “We have three exciting days of competition starting Thursday morning, and bringing in Wisconsin’s premiere comedy act on Wednesday night is a terrific way to start celebrations.” Sam grew up in Hayward and has been log rolling since she was five years old and has been competing for an impressive 25 years at the Lumberjack World Championships. She has competed in the women’s boom run, log rolling, Jack & Jill double buck sawing, and Jill & Jill double buck sawing. Her husband, Adam LaSalle, has also been competing for 20 years as a lumberjack. The two live and breathe lumberjack sports, making Sam an ideal fit to continue the generations-old tradition of the Lumberjack World Championships.

Lumberjack World Championships athletes compete in a combined twenty-four events, including, logrolling, boom running, sawing, chopping, axe throwing, and speed climbing. Information on each unique timber sports discipline is available at:

More information on the 2024 Lumberjack World Championships will be released in the coming weeks!