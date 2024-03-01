The Last Birkie?

Don Evans

My Thursday evening drive from Green Bay, where I attended the Wisconsin Wetlands conference, allowed for much contemplation. Topics that wandered through my brain revolved around the seminars and field trips I had attended, focused on preserving the natural environment and restoration of those lands and waterways degraded by many influences. The dedication of 300-plus attendees impressed me, particularly the Oneida Nation, which abuts an expanding urban area.

My thoughts transitioned to the upcoming American Birkebeiner, which I planned to ski on Saturday. We all love snow and dearly missed its presence on the landscape and ski trails this winter. However, the usual pre-race worries ultimately broke through my reverie, pushing logic aside.

Questions & More Questions!

Like me, did you share any of these worries at Birkie 2024?

Was I fit enough?

Without snow to train on, how would my mostly training by running and biking on roadways and trails correspond to ski fitness?

Would I finish?

What would the character and structure of machine-generated snow be like, so unfamiliar to many of us?

How could a 10K course have been constructed in time for this year’s event and how did all of that snow get moved?

Was I going to end up at the right place and time so as not to miss or be tardy for my event?

Who was smart enough to figure all this out?

How many future Birkies will be lacking enough natural snow in the future?

Would this be my last Birkie?

With all these questions playing in my brain, I wondered what the Birkie 2024 experience would unfold.

Birkie Spirit to the Rescue!

My pre-race Friday morning came with a drive down Highway 70 and County B to the Birkie bib pickup and Expo ritual. The forest, sans snow, seemed brown and drab, and my pensive mood and anxiety remained. With aging, I have been gaining experience and wisdom, but was feeling only quasi-ready.

Flipping on WOJB, hoping for some Birkie banter, I listened to my favorite Birkie songs and radio hosts. Discussing the soon-to-begin Korte, they were upbeat about how the week was going. A recorded interview with Ernie St. Germaine, talking about how his grandparents made him oatmeal with maple syrup for breakfast when he was a boy, was heartwarming. My outlook began to change. Happy thoughts of being on the trail and a sense of homecoming bumped up my mood considerably.

Packet pickup was seamless, with my Wave 70 bib establishing my permanent wave placement. Plus, that snazzy 50th Anniversary hat proved there was nothing like a little glitz to cheer up the celebration!

Swigging some cranberry juice to carbo-load, I breezed through the Expo with limited damage to the credit card, upgrading waxes and brushes to help my conversion to a more liquid ski-waxing system. Of course, Silent Sports Magazine needed a renewal, which I happily did to support local print journalism covering topics I have passion for [Editor’s Note: Thank you, Don!]

I spent the afternoon with friends at the Ski for Light booth hoping to spread the joy of sharing our sport with those who are visually or physically impaired. Having a guide is essential to them getting out on snow to enjoy skiing.

Answers Acquired

Now I was ready to ski the 2024 Birkie, even if not down Main Street. I could live with the changes needed in this low-snow year.

Race day beckoned with sunny skies and the anticipation of seeing our finest skiers doing what they, and we, all love to do: Move our bodies over gorgeous, snowy terrain on a pair of skinny and nicely waxed skis. The exuberant crowd and seeing Jessie Diggins, Gus Schumacher, and all the awesome, talented skiers did not disappoint. These lifetime memories reaped from the joy of spectating will abound for all who watched and cheered during this beautiful Saturday.

Finally, my fellow citizen skiers and I took off for our own time on the trail. One lap and I was a believer in what a great course had been made. Skiing the terrain, hugging the course with its twists and turns, and a great sprinkling of climbs and descents, was pure enjoyment. The spectators were so enthusiastic — I felt like I was a bona fide ski racer!

The trail was crowded, but everyone exhibited much comradery and respectful trail etiquette. The final hill on the final circuit was really tough, as it should be, thanks to the creators of the trail.

Summoning up a little reserve, I heard my name as I finished my 13th Birkie. Pretty sweet after all.

Yes, Virginia — it really was a Birkie!

2025 …

Hopefully, there will be more Birkies in my future, and yours as well. I will plan for more and take what comes along in life. The great memories of this unique and special event will be long treasured. I think we all learned that we must be willing to adapt, change our thinking, innovate, and be determined to ensure the future of skiing for ourselves and the natural world we inhabit. With luck, I will see lovely blankets of snow in the woods on my way to get that Wave 70 Bib in 2025 (and recycling it).

Thanks to all who created a masterpiece for the enjoyment of so many. It was very special. But then again, aren’t they all?