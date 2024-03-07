Lifesaving Drone Technology Debuted at Birkie 2024

From the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation

As the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation wraps up a successful 50th Anniversary Season this weekend with the Fat Bike Birkie, the ABSF medical team in Hayward, Wisconsin, celebrated something never before tried in sports:

After two cardiac incidents at the 2023 American Birkebeiner race, the team turned to innovations in drone technology to ensure that, should another heart incident occur at races in years to come, ABSF medical is well-positioned to deliver an AED to a racer before it’s too late.

While thankfully it was not needed at this year’s race, drone manufacturer DJI had staff on-site overseeing the launch of its M350 drone. This drone can deliver an AED to enhance delivery to areas of the course that are otherwise difficult to access. Doing so avoids the circuitous and lengthy routes that would have to be traveled by ambulance or snowmobile, to ensure the fastest possible delivery of the medical technology. In cardiac arrest, the ability to access an AED within five minutes is often the difference between life and death.

Wayne Baker, with emergency drone technology, is a 26-year veteran of the fire service and recently retired after serving the past 10 years as Fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator for the City of Joshua, Texas. He is a founding member of the North Central Texas Public Safety UAS Response Team, where he worked with DJI to test and evaluate new drone platforms and thermal imaging cameras before they were publicly released. Information and photo courtesy dji.com Newsroom News:

“An amazing feature of the Birkie trail is its rural and rolling terrain,” said Jesse Coenen, MD Medical Director – American Birkebeiner Emergency & Physician with Tamarack Health Hayward Medical Center. “But that does pose a challenge when responding to medical emergencies. The idea of using a drone to deliver lifesaving supplies, specifically an AED [defibrillator], can drastically improve response times. This year, the DJI drone company assisted us in having a drone-carrying AED based at the top of Mt Telemark for Birkie weekend. The Birkie Medical team works hard to enhance emergency preparedness and will continue to try to optimize our plans.”

Wayne Baker, of drone manufacturer DJI, said, “This [the American Birkebeiner] will be the first time such technology has been used in a major sporting event. But it could soon become the norm – used in everything from marathons to the Olympics and the Tour de France.”

For more information and to be connected with Dr. Jesse Coenen or Wayne Baker for additional comment, reach out to [email protected] or call the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation Marketing Team at 715-575-1168.