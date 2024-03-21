ABSF Announces: Icebug Birkie Trail Run selected to host USAFT Marathon Trail Championship  

The American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation is proud to announce its selection as the host venue for the United States of America Track and Field (USATF) MUT (Mountain Ultra Trail) Marathon Trail Championship as part of the Icebug Birkie Trail Run event on Saturday, September 28th, 2024.

The USATF Marathon Trail Championship is renowned for attracting top athletes from across the country, showcasing their prowess in navigating difficult terrain and elevations. With its challenging hills and diverse trails, the American Birkebeiner & Mount Telemark Village trail systems present an ideal backdrop for this exhilarating competition.

“The USATF Mountain Ultra Trail Council is pleased to have the Birkie Trail Run host the 2024 USATF Trail Marathon National Championship,” said Joe Jurczyk, Championship Chair of the USATF MUT Executive Committee. “With a history of hosting previous national championship events and offering a variety of racing opportunities to trail runners of all ages and abilities for many years, we know that the Birkie team will offer another exciting event to this year’s runners, and we look forward to a highly competitive national championship.”

Nancy Hobbs, Chairperson of the USATF Mountain Ultra Trail Council added, “We look forward to having the Birkie Trail Running Festival host the USATF Marathon Trail Running Championships this September. The Birkie has hosted the half marathon championships in the past with great success and we are confident that the organizing team will do an outstanding job with the marathon. Not only will the course delight the participants, but the fall colors will be at their peak, a winning combination.”

In addition to the MUT Marathon Trail Championship, the Icebug Birkie Trail Run event will feature a series of races designed for athletes of all abilities from seasoned professionals to novice runners, including the Kemps 5k Run/Walk, Leki 8.5-mile Nordic Trek, Half Marathon, Marathon Relay and the free Tamarack Health 1k Kids Fun Run.

“This event not only highlights our incredible trails on a national stage but also underscores our commitment to promoting outdoor recreation and athleticism,” said Birkie Trail Run Event Director Kristy Maki. “We look forward to welcoming athletes, spectators, and supporters from near and far to experience the Birkie Trail in the beauty of the fall season.”

Registration is now open for Icebug Birkie Trail Run events. Additional information can be found by visiting:

birkietrailrun.com

For more information about the USATF MUT Marathon Trail Championship and the Icebug Birkie Trail Run hosting duties, please contact the American Birkebeiner Marketing Department at 715-575-1168 or [email protected]