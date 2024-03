Michigan Gravel/MTB/Fat Bike Races

Michigan Gravel Race Series

Michigan Gravel Races Series (MGRS):

Offering 19 (or is that 20?!) different race events plus a series finale, from March through October, the MGR includes the sub-categories of MINI-COURSE series, SHORT-COURSE series, LONG-COURSE series, & ULTRA-COURSE series. You will recognize many of these well-known events:

March: Melting Mann: michigangravelraceseries.com/schedule/melting-mann

April: Dirty 30: michigangravelraceseries.com/schedule/dirty-thirty

April: **Barry-Roubaix** michigangravelraceseries.com/schedule/barry-roubaix

April: Waterloo G & G: michigangravelraceseries.com/schedule/waterloo-g-and-g

May: Hart Hills New Mini-Series Distance: michigangravelraceseries.com/schedule/harthills

May: Arcadia Grit & Gravel: michigangravelraceseries.com/schedule/arcadia-grit-and-gravel

June: Cowpie Classic: michigangravelraceseries.com/schedule/cowpie

June: Coast to Coast: michigangravelraceseries.com/schedule/coast-to-coast

July: Cedar Blitz: michigangravelraceseries.com/schedule/cedar-blitz

July: **The Crusher**: michigangravelraceseries.com/schedule/the-crusher

July: The Divide: michigangravelraceseries.com/schedule/the-divide

August: De Ronde Van Grampian: michigangravelraceseries.com/schedule/drvg-gravel

August: The Watermoo: michigangravelraceseries.com/schedule/watermoo

August: Fast Fitty: michigangravelraceseries.com/schedule/fast-fitty

September: Lord of the Springs: michigangravelraceseries.com/schedule/lord-of-the-springs

September: Uncle John’s Dirty Ride: michigangravelraceseries.com/uncle-johns-dirty-ride

September: Moran 166: michigangravelraceseries.com/schedule/moran-166

October: Rode to Hell: michigangravelraceseries.com/schedule/rodetohell

October: Maple River Gravel Chiller: michigangravelraceseries.com/maplerivergravelchiller

October: Lowell Classic/Finale: michigangravelraceseries.com/lowell-classic-gravel-road-race

More Great Michigan Gravel/Fat-tire/ MTB

JANUARY

Fat & Furious, Boyne City: fatandflurrious.com

Dogman Challenge Fat Bike Race: dogmanchallenge.net

Frozen Fat Tire Relay, Kentwood, MI: race/MI/Kentwood/FrozenFrenzy

Frosted Fat Tire, Three Rivers, MI: meltingmann.com/frosted-fat-tire

Fat Chance Fat Tire Race, Thompsonville, MI: crystalmountain.com/event/fat-chance-fat-tire

FEBRUARY

MARCH

APRIL

Mid’s Rust-Shaker, Harrison, MI: midmich.edu/community/events/rust-shaker

Yankee Springs Time Trail, Hastings, MI: yankeespringstt.org

MAY

Blood, Sweat & Beers Fat Tire, Traverse City, MI: mudsweatandbeers.com/index.php

The KRanza, Tustin, MI: bikereg.com/the-kranza

Fort Custer Stampede, Augusta, MI: swmmba.com/2024-fort-custer-stampede

Ride the Keweenaw, Keweenaw Peninsula, MI: copperharbortrails.org/event/ride-the-keweenaw

Maybuey XC MTB Race, Northville, MI: bikereg.com/maybury

Bear Claw Epic MTB Race, Cadillac, MI: facebook.com/bearclawepic

JUNE

Milford BikeFest, Milford, MI: facebook.com/MilfordBikeFest

Dirty Donut Race, Martin, MI: dirtydonutrace.com

Lumberjack 100, Manistee, MI: lumberjack100.com

Marquette Trail Fest, Marquette, MI: noquetrails.org/marquettetrailsfest

JULY

8 Hours of Ithaca, Ithaca, MI: www.cmmba.org

Miner’s Revenge, Greenland, MI: Race/Info/MI/Greenland/MinersRevenge

Lawless 50, Jones, MI: facebook.com/Lawless50Race

Tree Farm Relay, Novi, MI: novi-mi/cycling/mountain-biking/tree-farm-relay

AUGUST

Great Deer Chase MTB Race, Calumet, MI: Bikesignup.com/Calumet/GreatDeerChaseMTBrace

Ore to Shore MTB Epic, Negaunee to Marquette, MI: oretoshore.com

Skierts in the Dirt, Comstock Park, MI: skirtsinthedirt.com

MiSCA Race Series- STUDENTS ONLY! Rockford, MI: Note: This race series continues thru October, Series 1 through 6. Full listing at: miscabike.org

Copper Harbor Bike Fest, Copper Harbor, MI: copperharbortrails.org/copper-harbor-trails-fest

SEPTEMBER

Island Lake Challenge MTB Race, Brighton, MI: islandlakechallengemountainbikerace.com

Triple Trail Challenge, Pinckney, MI: potomba.org/event/triple-trail-challenge

Marji Gesick, Ishpeming, MI: 906adventureteam.com/mountain-bike-events/marji-gesick

Beaver Dash Bash, Leeper, MI: crank4acause.org/beaver-dash

The Dirty Mitten, Middleville, MI: thedirtymitten.com/the-dirty-mitten-gravel-bike-race

Mountain Goat Mash, Munising, MI: mbtn.org/mountain-goat-mash

The Lone Wolf bikesignup.com/TheLoneWolfGravelRace (Iron Mountain, MI)

OCTOBER

Custer’s Last Stand MTB (Agaionst Human Trafficking, Augusta, MI: jointhefightmi.org

Marquette Fall Enduro, Marquette, MI: noquetrails.org/fallenduro

Peak2Peak MTB Classic, Thompsonville, MI: endomanpromotions.com/peak-2-peak

NOVEMBER

Bell’s Iceman Cometh Challenge, Kalkaska to Traverse City, MI: iceman.com