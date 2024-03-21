Minnesota Fat, MTB, & Gravel Bike Races/Events

Heck of the North Productions Series

MAY: Le Grand du Nord heckofthenorth.com/legrand-about (Grand Marais, MI)

June: The Fox Bikepacking Race heckofthenorth.com/fox (Finland→Grand Marais→Finland, MN)

July: The Wolf Night Bikepacking Race heckofthenorth.com/wolf (Two Harbors→Ely→Grand Marais→Two Harbors, MN)

September: Heck of the North Gravel Classic heckofthenorth.com/heck (See URL for locations; MN)

Fat, MTB, & Gravel Races, Minnesota

January

Resolution River Rumble Minnesota River Bottoms – Lyndale Lot, Bloomington, MN, 20, 10 miles

New Year’s Day Fat Bike Ride Crosby Farm Park, St. Paul, MN,

Winter Ultra Prep Elm Creek Singletrack Trail, Champlin, MN

Fun Fatty Night Murphy-Hanrehan Park Reserve, Savage, MN

Night Ride (MTB/FAT) Bluffside Park, Winona, MN

St. Croix Winter Ultra St. Croix State Park near Hinckley, MN

Friday Night Lights Tioga Recreation Area, Cohasset, MN

Norpine Fat Bike Classic Cascade Lodge and Restaurant, Lutsen, MN, 19, 8.4 miles, Facebook Event Page, Online Registration

NOW Bikes Sunday Morning Fat Bike and Demo Ride Minnesota River Bottoms-Lyndale Lot, Bloomington, MN

Red Raven Group Ride Red Raven, Crosby, MN

Spokengear Ride Group Sunday Fatbike Lake County Demonstration Forest, Two Harbors, MN

Sunday Funday Holzinger Lodge,Winona, MN

Fat Biking at Xcel Energy MTB Park Shakopee Xcel Energy MTB Park, Shakopee, MN

Tonka Tuesday Fat Bike Ride Freewheel Bike-Minnetonka, Minnetonka, MN, 8-12 miles

WOW-Women On Wheels Ride Bloomington Ferry Bridge Lot, Bloomington, MN

Winter Ultra Prep Elm Creek Singletrack Trail, Champlin, MN

Freewheel Cyclocrit Winter Race Series Brianno’s Chart House, Lakeville, MN, Online Registration

Night Ride (MTB/FAT) Bluffside Park, Winona, MN

Carver Lake Friday Night Fat Bike Ride Freewheel Bike-Woodbury, Woodbury, MN

Michael’s at Monarch Monarch Singletrack Trail, Victoria, MN

St. Croix 40 Winter Ultra St. Croix State Park, Hinckley, MN, 40 miles, Online Registration

City of Lakes Pre-Loppet The Trailhead at Theodore Wirth Park, Minneapolis, MN, 18 km, Online Registration

Fat Vasa Vasaloppet Nordic Center, Mora, MN, 25, 12.5 km

Red Raven Group Ride Red Raven, Crosby, MN

Spokengear Ride Group Sunday Fatbike Lake County Demonstration Forest, Two Harbors, MN

Sunday Funday Holzinger Lodge, Winona, MN

Tonka Tuesday Fat Bike Ride Freewheel Bike-Minnetonka, Minnetonka, MN, 8-12 miles

Winter Ultra Prep Elm Creek Singletrack Trail, Champlin, MN

Freewheel Cyclocrit Winter Race Series Brianno’s Chart House, Lakeville, MN, Online Registration

FTW (Femme, Trans, Women) Ski and Fat Biking Night Lester-Amity Chalet, Duluth, MN

Night Ride (MTB/FAT)Bluffside Park, Winona, MN

Carver Lake Friday Night Fat Bike Ride Freewheel Bike-Woodbury, Woodbury, MN

Friday Night Lights Tioga Recreation Area, Cohasset, MN

Freezer Burn Fatbike Race Springvale County Park, Cambridge, MN,12, 6 miles, Online Registration

Ride Prior Lake and part of Spring Lake Michael’s Cycles, Prior Lake, MN, 10-15 miles

Icykel Fatbike Race Miner’s Mountain Rally Center, Ironton, MN, 40 km, 20 km, 10 km, Facebook Event Page, Online Registration

Le Sueur River Ride Red Jacket Trestle, Mankato, MN

Now Bikes Sunday Morning Fat Bike and Demo Ride Minnesota River Bottoms-Lyndale Lot, Bloomington, MN,

Spokengear Ride Group Sunday Fatbike Lake County Demonstration Forest, Two Harbors, MN

Monday Fat Bike Ride MN River Bottoms Bloomington Ferry Unit parking lot, Bloomington, MN

Tonka Tuesday Fat Bike Ride Freewheel Bike-Minnetonka, Minnetonka, MN, 8-12 miles

Wolf Moon Ride Quarry Park and Nature Preserve, Waite Park, MN

WOW-Women On Wheels Ride Bloomington Ferry Bridge Lot, Bloomington, MN

Winter Ultra Prep Elm Creek Singletrack Trail, Champlin, MN

Freewheel Cyclocrit Winter Race Series Brianno’s Chart House, Lakeville, MN, Online Registration

FTW (Femme, Trans, Women) Ski and Fat Biking Night Lester-Amity Chalet, Duluth, MN

Night Ride (MTB/FAT) Bluffside Park, Winona, MN

Carver Lake Friday Night Fat Bike Ride Freewheel Bike-Woodbury, Woodbury, MN

Candlelight – Ski, Snowshoe, Bike Hartley Nature Center, Duluth, MN, Online Registration

Spokengear Ride Group Sunday Fatbike Lake County Demonstration Forest, Two Harbors, MN

Arrowhead 135 Ultra International Falls, MN,135 miles, Registration Details, Online Registration (opens September 1)

Fat Tire Tuesday Kensington Rune Stone Park, Kensington, MN

February

(Fat Bike)

Freewheel Cyclocrit Winter Race Series (Ongoing) Brianno’s Chart House, Lakeville, MN, Online Registration

Carver Lake Friday Night Fat Bike Ride Freewheel Bike-Woodbury, Woodbury, MN

Friday Night Lights (Ongoing), Tioga Recreation Area, Cohasset, MN

Duluth Enduro Series Winter Fat Bike Enduro Piedmont Trailhead, Duluth, MN

Mora Winter Triathlon Vasaloppet Nordic Ski Center, Mora, MN, 6 km run, 12 km fat tire bike, and 6 km Nordic ski (classic or skate ski), Facebook Event Page, Online Registration

Fat Tire Tuesday (Ongoing) Kensington Rune Stone Park, Kensington, MN

Tonka Tuesday Fat Bike Ride (Ongoing) Freewheel Bike-Minnetonka, Minnetonka, MN, 8-12 miles

WOW-Women On Wheels Ride (Ongoing) Bloomington Ferry Bridge Lot, Bloomington, MN

Freewheel Cyclocrit Winter Race Series Brianno’s Chart House, Lakeville, MN, Online Registration

Carver Lake Friday Night Fat Bike Ride Freewheel Bike-Woodbury, Woodbury, MN

Super New Moon Group Ride Beaver Island Trailhead South, St. Cloud, MN

Fat Forest Fourteen Tioga Recreation Area, Cohasset, MN, 21, 14, 7 miles, Facebook Event Page

Snow Ride/Fat Bike Ride+Tap Takeover Buster’s on 28th, Minneapolis, MN

STUPOR BOWL ’69 Venture Bikes, Minneapolis, MN

NOW Bikes Sunday Morning Fat Bike and Demo Ride Minnesota River Bottoms-Lyndale Lot, Bloomington, MN

Spokengear Ride Group Sunday Fatbike (Ongoing) Lake County Demonstration Forest, Two Harbors, MN

Freewheel Cyclocrit Winter Race Series Brianno’s Chart House, Lakeville, MN, Online Registration

2-1-8/Winterfest Fat Bike Ride Rivers and Rails Brewing Company, Thief River Falls, MN

FatBikeFest 15 Montiview Mountain Bike Challenge Course, Monticello, MN, Online Registration

February Fat Bike Group Rid MB Johnson Park, Moorhead, MN

Snow Crush Fat Bike Race River Bend Nature Center, Faribault, MN, Facebook Event Page

Stillwater Fat Bike Rally River Siren Brewing Company, Stillwater, MN

Frosted Fatty Spirit Mountain, Duluth, MN

Tonka Tuesday Fat Bike Ride-February 27, 2024

(GRAVEL)

26.5 Gravel Ride from Michael’s Cycles PL: Michael’s Cycles, Prior Lake, MN, 26.5 miles

Gravel Ride: Rush Creek Elementary, Maple Grove, MN

Hugo Gravel Group Ride: Dunn Brothers Coffee, Hugo, MN, 34 miles

Victoria 31 GROAD Ride: Twin Cities Westside Gravel, Lion’s Park, Victoria, MN, 31 miles

Tuesday Night Gravel: Central Park, Northfield, MN

Dahlgreen Gravel Ride: Twin Cities Westside Gravel, Dahlgren Golf Club, Chaska, MN, 42 miles

March

(Fat Bike)

Carver Lake Friday Night Fat Bike Ride (Ongoing) Freewheel Bike-Woodbury, Woodbury, MN

Fat Bike Loppet Cedar Lake near the Boat Launch, Minneapolis, MN, 33 km, Online Registration

Fat Bike Puoli Loppet Cedar Lake near the Boat Launch, Minneapolis, MN, 20 km, Online Registration

Fat Tire Loppet Cedar Lake near the Boat Launch, Minneapolis, MN, 10 km, Online Registration

Sunday Morning Fat Bike and Demo Ride (Ongoiing) Gateway Trail, North St. Paul, MN

Fat Tire Tuesday (Ongoing) Kensington Rune Stone Park, Kensington, MN

Tonka Tuesday Fat Bike Ride (Ongoing) Freewheel Bike-Minnetonka, Minnetonka, MN, 8-12 miles

WOW-Women On Wheels Ride (Ongoing) Bloomington Ferry Bridge Lot, Bloomington, MN

NOW Bikes Sunday Morning Fat Bike and Demo Ride (Ongoing) MN River Bottoms-Lyndale Lot, Bloomington, MN

(Gravel)

Chaska Gravel Ride, Chaska Curling Center, Chaska, MN, 46 miles

Hugo Gravel Group Ride Dunn Brothers, Hugo, MN, 38 miles

Tuesday Night Gravel Cannon Valley Velo Club, Central Park, Northfield, MN, 24 miles

Gravel/asphalt ride out through Jordan and back by Belle Plaine and up By the Yard hill Michael’s Cycles, Prior Lake, MN, 40.62 miles

Hugo Gravel Group Ride Dunn Brothers Coffee, Hugo, MN, 26 miles

Saturday Morning Gravel Central Park, Northfield, MN, 42.5 miles

Hugo Gravel Group Ride Dunn Brothers Coffee, Hugo, MN, 28 miles

Gravel Grinders Spring Maintenance Clinic Easy Riders Bicycle & Sport Shop, Brainerd, MN

April

Ragnarok 105 Red Wing, MN, 105 miles: Must register by December 31st, previous year

Gravel 101-Intro into Gravel Cycling Brainerd Family YMCA, Brainerd, MN

Driftless Gravel Camp Winona, MN

Earth Day Gravel Grinder Imminent Brewing, Northfield, MN, 70, 51, 26, 13 miles

Miesville FiftySix Jack Ruhr Field, Miesville, MN, 56 miles

May

Granny’s Gravel Grinder Grandma’s House, Princeton, MN, 100, 50, 25 miles

Destination Donuts Brainerd Family YMCA, Brainerd, MN, 44 miles

The Heywood Ride Central Park, Northfield, MN, 390, 165, 110, 55, 30 miles

GRVL Drama Plum City, MN, 60 & 100-mile routes

Spring Valley 100 Spring Valley, MN, 100, 60 miles

BBQ and Gravel Ride Ridgeway, MN, 44, 39, 29 miles

Le Grand du Nord Gravel Classic Grand Marais, MN, 110, 54, 26 miles

June

KKD Gravel Bike Ride Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Fundraiser) Rambling River Park, Farmington, MN, 158, 79, 44, 17.9 miles

Waukon One Hundred St. John the Baptist Church, Waukon, IA, 100 km, 50 km

WoodTicker Gravel Fondo Hawley, MN, 150 km, 100 km, 50 km

Zumbro Gravel Challenge Minnesota Randonneurs Kwik Trip, Zumbrota, MN, 135 km

The Fox Bikepacking Race Finland Community Center, Finland, MN, 120 miles (Finland→Grand Marais→Finland, MN)

Lutsen 99’er Lutsen Mountains, Lutsen, MN, 99, 69, 49, 25 miles

JULY

Freedhem 76 Freedhem Store, Little Falls, MN, 106, 76, 46 miles, Facebook Event Page, Online Registration

Bluenose Gopher 50 Bluenose Gopher Public House, Granite Falls, MN, 50 miles, Online Registration

The Wolf Bikepacking Race Two Harbors/Ely/Grand Marais/Two Harbors, 300 miles, Online Registration

Hotdish 100 Briggs Outdoors, Winona, MN. 100 miles, 100 km, 50km, Facebook Event Page, Online Registration

Tour de SAVE-Northfield MN Sechler Park, Northfield, MN, 50, 25, 7 miles, 58, 33 miles gravel

AUGUST

The Day Across Minnesota (DAMn) Gary, SD to Hager City, WI, 480, 240 miles, Online Registration

Hollo Gravel Classic Battle Lake, MN, 70 miles, Postcard Registration April 1st to August 1st

Rosemount-Miesville Gravel Minnesota Randonneurs Starbucks, Rosemount, MN, 110 km

Rosemount – Red Wing Gravel Challenge Minnesota Randonneurs, Starbucks, Rosemount, MN, 200 km

Bridge the Valley Bike Rally Chestnut Plaza, Stillwater, MN, 70, 45, 25, 10 miles, Gravel route TBD

River Valley 100 Mankato, MN, 100-miles or 100km paved, 100km gravel

GRIND MTB Race, Giants Ridge, MN: giantsridge.com/race-the-grind

Murphy-Hanrehan Gravel Cruise Minnesota Randonneurs Murphy-Hanrehan Regional Park, Savage, MN, 110 km

Noggin Knocker Brownsville, MN, 75, 58, 26 miles, RideWithGPS Link/RSVP

Gritty Goose Gravel Grinder facebook.com/events/gritty-goose-gravel-grinder (Monticello, MN)

Gray Duck Grit III (August/September) Cannon Valley Fairgrounds, Cannon Falls, MN, 333, 222, 111, 69, 50 miles, Facebook Event Page, Online Registration (Fundraiser for autism and mental health resources/Also has Cyclocross component)

SEPTEMBER

Northfield Rotary Bike Tour Northfield, MN, 100, 50, 25, 6 miles,52, 30 miles gravel

Winston County Gravel Cup Website updating; see facebook.com/winstoncountygc (Houston, MN)

Gritty Goose Gravel Grinder Bertram Lakes Singletrack, Monticello, MN

WoodChipper Gravel Fondo Hawley, MN, 100, 65, 35 miles, Facebook Event Page, Online Registration

The Hardwood Hustle Buchanan Memorial Recreation Area, Nelma, WI, 101, 62, 39 miles, Online Registration,

Heck of the North Gravel Classic Two Harbors, MN, 105, 56, 18 miles, Online Registration (opens January 1)

Rosewood Gramble Northland Community & Technical College, ThiefRiver Falls, MN, 62, 25 miles gravel, 30, 16, 1.4 miles paved.

OCTOBER

The Gunflint Scramble!-Bearskin Lodge, Grand Marais, MN, 20 miles

Old Fashioned Gravel Hokah, MN, 99, 60, 40, 20 miles, Facebook Event Page, Online Registration

The Robyn Rally The Garage Rentals, LLC, St. Charles, MN, 56, 20, 4 miles

Mankato River Ramble Land of Memories Park, Mankato, MN, 42, 26, 13 miles

Minnesota Cycling Association Race Series-State Championship Redhead Mountain Bike Park, Chisholm, MN

Shakopee Gravel Adventure Minnesota Randonneurs, City Parking Lot, Shakopee, MN, 100 km

Old Fashioned Gravel Hokah, MN, 99, 60, 40, 20 miles, Online Registration

NOVEMBER



(Fat Bike)

WOW-Women On Wheels Ride (Ongoing) Bloomington Ferry Bridge Lot, Bloomington, MN

FAT FRIDAY (Ongoing) Trailhead Cycling, Champlin, MN

Michael’s Cycles Saturday Social Ride (Ongoing) MN River Bottoms-Lyndale Lot, Bloomington, MN

Sunday Morning Fat Bike and Demo Ride (Ongoing) Elm Creek Singletrack, Champlin, MN

Fat & Happy-Thanksgiving Fat Bike Race Square Lake Park, Stillwater, MN, 22, 12 miles, Facebook Event Page

Explore Ride at Louisville Swamp 3898 145th St W., Shakopee, MN, 11.5 miles

Sunday Morning Fat Bike and Demo Ride (Ongoing) Lyndale Lot-Minnesota River Bottoms, Bloomington, MN

Thirsty Thursday River Bottoms Roll (Ongoing) Bloomington Ferry Trail Bridge, Bloomington, MN

DECEMBER

(Fat Bike)

Fat Bikes! Free Clinic: How to Bike Year-Round Mesabi Recreation, Virginia, MN

Global Fat Bike Day Crosby Farm Regional Park, St. Paul, MN

Global Fat Bike Day Michael’s Cycles, Prior Lake, MN, 22, 13, 5 miles

Global Fat Bike Day Cuyuna Lakes Mountain Bike Trails, Ironton, MN, Facebook Event Page

Global Fat Bike Day Nicollet Bike & Ski Shop, Mankato, MN

Global Fat Bike Day Bethel Haunted Forest, Bethel, MN

Global Fat Bike Day Springvale County Park, Cambridge, MN

Global Fat Bike Day Trailhead Cycling, Champlin, MN, 15 miles

Global Fat Bike Day Tonka Cycle and Ski, Hopkins, MN

Global Fat Bike Day: Adventure Coffee Minnesota River Bottoms, Mendota, MN

Global Fat Bike Day Bloomington River Bottoms Minnesota River Bottoms-Lyndale Lot, Bloomington, MN, Facebook Event Page

Global Fat Bike Day-Group Ride Bluffside Park, Winona, MN

Global Fat Bike Day Group Ride ROAM Bike Shop, White Bear Lake, MN, Short-: 10-15 miles, Long: 25 miles.

Global Fat Bike Day Group Ride Chomonix Golf Course, Lino Lakes, MN

Global Fat Bike Day Ride Riverside Park, St. Cloud, MN

Global Fat Bike Day Ride Douglas Trailhead, Rochester, MN

Global Fat Bike Day Ride MB Johnson Park, Moorhead, MN, Facebook Event Page

Global Fat Bike Day-Silver Creek Edition Silver Creek Town Hall, Two Harbors, MN

Winter Trails Season Kick Off Party! Hartley Nature Center, Duluth, MN

Celebration Ride: Global Fat Bike Day! McDavitt Townhall, Forbes, MN

Global Fat Bike Day: Northfield Central Park, Northfield, MN

Sunday Morning Fat Bike and Demo Ride (Ongoing) Minnesota River Bottoms-Lyndale lot, Bloomington, MN

Global Fat Bike Day Tioga Recreation Area, Cohasset, MN

Friday Night Lights (Ongoing) Tioga Recreation Area, Cohasset, MN

Faturday at the Bottoms! (Ongoing) Bloomington Ferry Trail Bridge, Bloomington, MN

Ken’s Birthday River Bottoms Ride Sibley Historic Site, Mendota, MN

Red Raven Group Ride (Ongoing) Red Raven, Crosby, MN

WOW-Women On Wheels Ride (Ongoing) Bloomington Ferry Bridge Lot, Bloomington, MN

Winter Ultra Prep (Ongoing) Elm Creek Singletrack Trail, Champlin, MN

Night Ride (MTB/FAT) (Ongoing) Bluffside Park, Winona, MN

Beginner’s Winter Bikecamp One On One Bicycle Studio, Minneapolis, MN, Online Registration

Faturday Louisville Swamp Ride City Square Park, Chaska, MN, 32 miles

NOW Bikes Sunday Morning Fat Bike and Demo Ride (Ongoing) Minnesota River Bottoms-Lyndale Lot, Bloomington, MN

Red Raven Group Ride (Ongoing) Red Raven Crosby, MN

Winter Celebration!! Mesabi Rec & Virginia Golf Course, Virginia, MN

Fish’s Fun Fatty Minnesota River Bottoms-Lyndale Lot, Bloomington, MN

Riding into the New Year! Tioga Recreation Area, Cohasset, MN