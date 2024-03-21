Running Events Complete List: WI, MI, IA, MN, IL

Dear Silent Sporters: Among the reasons that the original Silent Sports Magazine calendar was discontinued from the print edition was the explosion not only of the number of races, but also the type of races. Running is the prime example, with Wisconsin alone nearing 50 5K races over the July 4th holiday. I would need a New York City phonebook to accurately list them all – and what the heck is a phone book? Among websites out there, I have found RunningInTheUSA the most complete and functional.

With the QR Code or Link you scanned, this site will now take you there. Each race listing comes with a summary description and website link. But first —

Some helpful navigating/use guidance before you start:

Be careful and likely avoid downloading any PDF from the site, as warnings have been issued in the past about possible malware with the PDF download; not for any other function.

The links to the websites for each race work well for each race so be sure to study them before assuming you have the facts on each race.

You can advance further into the calendar year by using the numbers at the bottom and top, noting that, with Wisconsin, for example, there are 637 Running in the USA pages of races!

You can also use the site to narrow your search by selecting a specific county or a particular month, or both. You can take this further by picking a certain city in a certain month.

You can also select “Multisport” – “Triathlon, with ‘Sprint’, ‘Olympic’, ‘Half’, and ‘Ironman’-only options” – “Duathlon” – “Aquathon (swimming and running only options)”

Most of all, you can combine all these options to truly narrow down your search.

Of course, you can search for races outside the Upper Midwest — but why???

Here are the direct links for Upper Midwest states:

Wisconsin:

https://runningintheusa.com/race/list/wi/upcoming

Michigan:

https://runningintheusa.com/race/list/mi/upcoming

IOWA

https://runningintheusa.com/race/list/ia/upcoming

MINNESOTA

https://runningintheusa.com/race/list/mn/upcoming

ILLINOIS

https://runningintheusa.com/race/list/IL/upcoming