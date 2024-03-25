Silent Sports

Top Menu

Main Menu

February 2024. Cover Design: Ali Garrigan. Photos: ABSF – Thank You!

Articles
Menu

2024 American Birkebeiner Elite Race Highlights: SkinnySki.com Videos

Uncategorized
UncategorizedMinnesota Fat Bike, MTB & Gravel

Minnesota Fat Bike, MTB & Gravel

By Bruce Steinberg
03/25/2024
0
0
Share:

Minnesota Fat Bike, MTB & Gravel

Heck of the North Productions Series

MAY: Le Grand du Nord heckofthenorth.com/legrand-about (Grand Marais, MI)

June: The Fox Bikepacking Race heckofthenorth.com/fox (Finland→Grand Marais→Finland, MN)

July: The Wolf Night Bikepacking Race heckofthenorth.com/wolf (Two Harbors→Ely→Grand Marais→Two Harbors, MN)

September: Heck of the North Gravel Classic heckofthenorth.com/heck (See URL for locations; MN)

More Great Minnesota Fat Bike, Gravel, & MTB

April

Miesville FiftySix bikemn.org/events/miesville (Miesville MN)

May

Granny’s Gravel Grinder warkscyclingservices.com/grannysgravelgrinder (Princeton, MN)

Le Grand du Nord heckofthenorth.com/legrand-about (Grand Marais, MI)

GRVL DRMA grvldrma.com (Plum City, MN)

Spring Valley Gravel Bike Races hspringvalleyeda.org/spring-valley-gravel-bike-races (Spring Valley, MN)

Heywood Ride theheywoodride.com (Northfield, MN)

June

KKD Gravel Bike Ride (Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Fundraiser) kkdgravel.com (Farmington, MN)

The Fox Bikepacking Race heckofthenorth.com/fox (Finland→Grand Marais→Finland, MN)

July

Freedhem 76 bikereg.com/freedhem-76 / freedhem76.com (Little Falls,MN)

Bluenose Gopher 50 bluenose.coop/bluenosegopher50 (Granite Falls, MN)

The Wolf Night Bikepacking Race heckofthenorth.com/wolf (Two Harbors→Ely→Grand Marais→Two Harbors, MN)

Hotdish 100 bikemn.org/events/hotdish (Winona, MN)

Tour de SAVE (Suicide Prevention) andersonraces.com/new-events/tour-de-save (Northfield, MN)

August

River Valley 100 rivervalley100.com (Mankato, MN)

Hollo Gravel Classic hollogravelclassic.com (Battle Lake, MN)

Day Across Minnesota (DAMn) the-damn.com (Start: Gary, South Dakota; finish in Hager City, WI)

Bridge the Valley Bike Rally bridgethevalley.org (Stillwater, MN)

Gritty Goose Gravel Grinder facebook.com/events/gritty-goose-gravel-grinder (Monticello, MN)

(August/September) Gray Duck Grit (Fundraiser for autism and mental health resources/Also has Cyclocross component)) grayduckgrit.com (Cannon Falls, MN)

September

Winston County Gravel Cup Website updating; see facebook.com/winstoncountygc (Houston, MN) 

Heck of the North Gravel Classic heckofthenorth.com/heck (See URL for locations; MN)

Previous Article

Wisconsin Fat Bike/MTB/Gravel

Next Article

Cross-Country Ski Race/Event Calendar; Includes Rollerski Races ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.