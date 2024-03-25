Minnesota Fat Bike, MTB & Gravel

Heck of the North Productions Series

More Great Minnesota Fat Bike, Gravel, & MTB

April

Miesville FiftySix bikemn.org/events/miesville (Miesville MN)

May

Granny’s Gravel Grinder warkscyclingservices.com/grannysgravelgrinder (Princeton, MN)

Le Grand du Nord heckofthenorth.com/legrand-about (Grand Marais, MI)

GRVL DRMA grvldrma.com (Plum City, MN)

Spring Valley Gravel Bike Races hspringvalleyeda.org/spring-valley-gravel-bike-races (Spring Valley, MN)

Heywood Ride theheywoodride.com (Northfield, MN)

June

KKD Gravel Bike Ride (Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Fundraiser) kkdgravel.com (Farmington, MN)

The Fox Bikepacking Race heckofthenorth.com/fox (Finland→Grand Marais→Finland, MN)

July

Freedhem 76 bikereg.com/freedhem-76 / freedhem76.com (Little Falls,MN)

Bluenose Gopher 50 bluenose.coop/bluenosegopher50 (Granite Falls, MN)

The Wolf Night Bikepacking Race heckofthenorth.com/wolf (Two Harbors→Ely→Grand Marais→Two Harbors, MN)

Hotdish 100 bikemn.org/events/hotdish (Winona, MN)

Tour de SAVE (Suicide Prevention) andersonraces.com/new-events/tour-de-save (Northfield, MN)

August

River Valley 100 rivervalley100.com (Mankato, MN)

Hollo Gravel Classic hollogravelclassic.com (Battle Lake, MN)

Day Across Minnesota (DAMn) the-damn.com (Start: Gary, South Dakota; finish in Hager City, WI)

Bridge the Valley Bike Rally bridgethevalley.org (Stillwater, MN)

Gritty Goose Gravel Grinder facebook.com/events/gritty-goose-gravel-grinder (Monticello, MN)

(August/September) Gray Duck Grit (Fundraiser for autism and mental health resources/Also has Cyclocross component)) grayduckgrit.com (Cannon Falls, MN)

September

Winston County Gravel Cup Website updating; see facebook.com/winstoncountygc (Houston, MN)

Heck of the North Gravel Classic heckofthenorth.com/heck (See URL for locations; MN)