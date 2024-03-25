Wisconsin Fat Bike/MTB/Gravel

IRONBULL EVENTS

June: Total Tomahawk Terrain ironbull.org/ttt-details (Sara Park, Tomahawk, WI)

October: Red Granite Grinder ironbull.org/red-granite-grinder (Wausau/Marathon County, WI)

February: Snowbound in the Underdown ironbull.org/snowbound-in-the-underdown (Merrill, WI)

HUGH JASS FAT BIKE SERIES:

SIGN UP FOR THE WHOLE SERIES hughjass.bike/#home-race

Race 1: November John Muir Trails (Whitewater, WI)

Race 2: December Trek CX Course (Waterloo, WI)

Race 3: December Kegal-Alpha Trails (Franklin, WI)

Race 4: January- Regner Park (West Bend, WI)

[NEW: Race 4.5: February – Big Marsh (Chicago, IL)]

Race 5: February – Blackhawk Trails (Middleton, WI)

SNOW CROWN SERIES snowcrownseries.com INCLUDES:

January: Fatty Shack (Hilly Haven Golf Course, De Pere, WI); U.S. Fat Bike Open (Ariens Nordic Center, Brillion, WI)

February: Fat Tracks (Neshota Park, Denmark, WI); Fat Camp (Hilly Haven, De Pere, WI)

Green Bay Winter Ultra 50: January Through February (see Snow Crown series website, link above)

Green Bay Winter Ultra 50: January Through February (see Snow Crown series website, link above)

Wisconsin Endurance Mountain Bike Series wemseries.com

JUNE (Click on race name to go to event website): 9 Hours of Alpine Valley (Alpine Valley Ski Resort

Lake Geneva, WI); Jack Lake Crazy Eights (Jack Lake Campground, Deerbrook, WI); & Romp in the Swamp Epic (Nine Mile County Forest. Wausau, WI)

July (Click on race name): RASTA Rock N Root (Rhinelander, WI)

August (Click on race name): Thunderdown in the Underdown at Prairie Dells (Merrill, WI)

August or September (Click on race name): Wild Ride Buzzard Buster (Neillsville, Wisconsin)

JANUARY

Fatathlon Bike Race Fatathlon.fatbike.race.com (St. Germain, WI)

Seeley Big Fat Race cambatrails.org/seeley-big-fat-race (Seeley Hills/CAMBA, WI)

Frosty Hog Fat Bike frostyhog.com (Humboldt Park, Milwaukee, WI)

Fat Bike Border Battle fatbikeborderbattle (New Richmond, WI)

Bike The Hill bike-the-hill (Mosquito Hill Nature Center, New London, WI)

FEBRUARY

Iola Snow Bully Fat Bike Race ahotu.com/iola-snow-bully-fat-bike-race (Iola, WI)

Fatty in the Falls facebook.com/profile (Oconto Falls, WI)

Snowbound in the Underdown ironbull.org/snowbound-in-the-underdown (Merrill, WI)

Shivering Pines Fat Bike Race shivering-pines-fat-bike-race (Green Bay, WI)

MARCH

Bayfield Winter Festival (Bayfield to Madeline Island) bayfieldrec.org/winterfest (Bayfield, WI)

Sweaty Yeti yetiissweaty.blogspot.com (Levi Mounds Trail, Neillsville, WI)

Fat Bike Birkie birkie.com/bike/events/fat-bike-birkie

APRIL

Dairy Roubaix dairyroubaix.weebly.com (Vernon County trails, Driftless Region, WI)

MAY

The Bear 100 thebear100.com (Laona, WI)

The Hungry Bear 100 hungrybeargravel.com (Cable, WI)

JUNE

Total Tomahawk Terrain ironbull.org/ttt-details (Sara Park, Tomahawk, WI)

9 Hours of Alpine Valley (Click on race name for event website) (Alpine Valley Ski Resort Lake Geneva, WI)

Epic Gravel epicbikefest.com/epic-gravel (American Birkebeiner Trailhead, Cable, WI)

Jack Lake Crazy Eights (Click on race name for event website) (Jack Lake Campground, Deerbrook, WI);

Romp in the Swamp Epic (Click on race name for event website) (Nine Mile County Forest. Wausau, WI)

JULY

AUGUST

Seeley Lions PreFat Bike Race runsignup.com/SeeleyLionsPreFatBikeRace (Seeley, WI)

Thunderdown in the Underdown at Prairie Dells (Click on racename for website) (Merrill, WI)

Coon Fork 40 coonforkgravel.com (Augusta, WI)

SEPTEMBER

Wild Ride Buzzard Buster (Click on race name for website) (Neillsville, Wisconsin)

Chequamegon MTB Festival cheqmtb.com Hayward/Cable, WI

Hardwood Hustle bikereg.com/64426 (Nelma, WI)

OCTOBER

Hibernator 100 thebear100.com/hibernator-100 (Laona, WI)

Red Granite Grinder ironbull.org/red-granite-grinder (Wausau/Marathon County, WI)

DECEMBER

Tuscobia Winter Ultra: tuscobiawinterultra.com ( Tuscobia and Wild Rivers State Trails, WI)