Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness Trail Enthusiasts Gather in Minneapolis

Boundary Waters Advisory Committee

Several trail organizations doing advocacy and trail maintenance work in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (“BWCAW”) hosted an event at the U of M’s Hubert Humphrey School of Public Affairs Saturday in Minneapolis. The event has been held annually, and this was the first time it was held in Minneapolis at this venue. Hosting organizations were Boundary Waters Advisory Committee (“BWAC”), Border Route Trail Association (“BRTA”), the Kekekabic Chapter of the North County Trail Association, and the North Country Trail Association (“NCTA”). The organizations were happy to have Leave No Trace as a guest at the event.

Event attendees enjoyed skills clinic in the afternoon, including a demonstration of “What’s in My BWCAW Pack.”

Nearly 50 outdoor enthusiasts came to the event in preparation for the upcoming hiking, backpacking, and paddling seasons. Attendees had opportunities to connect with leadership from each of the hosting organizations prior to lunch, which was followed by a presentation from Teri Fick, the Leave No Trace Advocate for Minnesota. Afternoon festivities included skillset clinics on various important topics for responsibly and safely recreating in the BWCAW.

The hosting organizations are nonprofits who bring volunteers to the BWCAW and surrounding areas seasonally, each spring and fall, to work on trail maintenance and other projects through partnerships with the United States Forest Service. Attendees had the opportunity to learn more about upcoming trip opportunities they could volunteer for this spring. Trails that are maintained by these organizations include the Powwow Trail, the Sioux-Hustler Trail, the Eagle Mountain Trail, the Brule Lake Trail, the North Country Scenic Trail, The Kekekabic Trail, and the Border Route Trail.

Everyone had an opportunity to connect and engage in trail specifics.

More information is available at: Boundary Waters Advisory Committee; got to:

https://www.boundarywaterstrails.org/

BWAC is holding a Crew Member Orientation event on April 16 at REI in Bloomington, as well as an outdoor Hike and Camp with BWAC event on April 27 at Cleary Lake Regional Park. Contact Mel for more information about either of these events.



Contact: Mel Yackley, BWAC Vice-President, Cell: 763-807-7955, Email: [email protected]