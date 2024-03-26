Cross-Country Ski Race/Event Calendar; Includes Rollerski Races & Biathlon
Cross-Country Ski Race/Event Calendar
Check on CXC Summer Camps Dates and Locations Here (Includes):
- COMPETITIVE EVENTS (Click on name for event website)
http://cxcskiing.org/pages/events/camps/cxc-training-camps
BIATHLON CLUBS
MINNESOTA
- Mount Itasca Biathlon
Association, Grand Rapids:
[email protected], mtitasca.com/nordic-skiing
- Nisswa/Brainerd:
sportsengine.com/org/nisswa-biathlon-club
- Alexandra: Jeff Bosek at
320-808-3968
- Youth Group, Itasca, myxc.org/clubs/itasca-skisparks-club
- Red Wing,
Bluff Country Biathlon:
[email protected], redwingsportsmensclub.org/bc-biathlon
- Twin Cities (Elk River):
[email protected], minnesotabiathlon.com
- Duluth Biathlon:
jgould1952@arielled793336, duluthbiathlon.com/index
WISCONSIN
- Blackhawk Ski Club, Madison:
[email protected], blackhawkskiclub.org/about/biathlon
(You can also contact MarkTorresani at this address
if you’re interested in starting
a biathlon club or holding
a biathlon clinic.)
- Wisconsin Biathlon, Eagle:
[email protected], wisconsinbiathlon.com
- Bay Nordic Biathlon, Green Bay:
[email protected], baynordic.org/what-is-biathlon
- Birkie Biathlon:
[email protected], birkie.com/mtv/coming-soon/biathlon
- Ariens Nordic Biathlon Range, Brilllion, WI, ariensnordic.com
- McMiller Sports Center Biathlon Range, Eagle, WI, wisconsinbiathlon.com/mcmillerl
MICHIGAN
* Michigan Biathlon Assn., Ishpeming, MI, cbtrudell@webtv; sportsengine.com/org/michigan-biathlon-assn
JUNE
Friluftslive Training Camp for High Schoolers, Madison, WI madnorski.org/friluftsliv-training-camp
JULY
Shoreline Sprints & Distance, Rice Lake, WI, skisignup.com/Race/WI/RiceLake/ShorelineSprintsDistance
AUGUST
Up, Up, and Away 6k & 10k Classic Rollerski Race, Madison, WI, madnorski.org/upup
Grinding Up Granite Rollerski Race, Wausau, WI skisignup.com/Race/WI/Wausau/GrindingupGranite
SEPTEMBER
LNR Adult Intermediate Rollerski Training (9 weekly sessions starting kin early Sept.), East Bush Lake Park, Bloomington, MN, Near Hyland Park. loppet.org/programs/lnr/adults/fallintermediateadvancedrollerski
56K rollerski training day, Stillwater, MN, enduranceunited.org/56krollerski
Minnesota’s Elite Rollerski Race/Northshore Inline Skate Fest, Duluth, MN, northshoreinline.com/ski
NOVEMBER
Ariens Nordic Center Rollerski & Rollerski Biathlon, Brillion, WI, ariensnordic.com/calendar/biathlon-ski-race
Turkey Birkie birkie.com/ski/events/turkey
DECEMBER
Winterstart: Lakes of the North Freestyle, Mancelona, MI. nordicskiracer.com/event-details
Ski Opener, Skaði’s Chase, Maple Grove, MN. threeriversparks.org/page/minnesota-nordic-ski-opener
Duluth SuperTour, Duluth, MN, duluthsupertour.com
Biathlon: WI Cup #1 at Blackhawk Ski Club, Madison, WI, http://blackhawkskiclub.org/about/biathlon
Skadi’s Chase/Ski opener, Maple Grove, MN, threeriversparks.org/page/minnesota-nordic-ski-opener
Forbush Time Trial, Frederic, MI, skireg.com/forbush-corner-time-trial
MECCA Trails WinterFest, Mercer, WI, multiple events thru Feb. 19th (Turtle River Pursuit, MECCA 30K, Flowage 15K, Claire d’ Loon 5K, Mercer Springs Snowshoe Tour) meccatrails.com/events
WinMan Early Bird Race, Winchester, WI, winmantrails.com/event/winman-early-bird-race
Gitchi Gami Games, Birkie Trailhead, Cable, WI, birkie.com/ski/events/gitchi-gami-games
Hoigaards/Breadsmith Relays, Maple Grove, MN, see Facebook page facebook.com/events/elm-creek-park-reserve/hoigaardsbreadsmith-relays
Winter Warm-Up 10K & Brad Rosch Memorial 5K, Plymouth, MN pioneermidwest.com/pages/winter-warm-up
Hayward Dash birkie.com/ski/events/hayward-dash
Tuscobia Winter Ultra (Ski, bike, or run), Tuscobia Trail, WI, tuscobiawinterultra.com
JANUARY
FinnSisu Hiihto Relay Race, Lauderdale, MN, finnsisu.com/blogs/news/finn-sisu-hiihto-relay-race
SISU Ski Fest, Ironwood, MI, sisuskifest.com
Winter Wolf Skiathlon, Grayling, MI, skisignup.com/Race/MI/Grayling/WinterWolfSkiathlon
Snekkevik Classic, Kids Race Only, Wausau, WI, wausaunordic.org/snekkevik
Biathlon: WI Cup #2 at Ariens, Brillion, WI ariensnordic.com
Lapham Loppet, Delafield, WI, laphampeakfriends.org/skiing/#loppet (Ongoing Lapham Peak race series, Jan-Feb.)
First Chance Ski Race, Mora, MN, vasaloppet.us/first-chance-race
Winter Wolf 2x/5x Skiathlon, Grayling, MI, skisignup.com/Race/Grayling/WinterWolfSkiathlon
Biathlon: WI Cup #5 at Eagle McMiller, WI, http://wisconsinbiathlon.com
Seeley Hills Classic, Hayward/Seeley Hills, WI, birkie.com/ski/events/seeley-hills-classic
Joliet Nordic Ski Race, Woodruff Golf Course, Joliet, IL, jolietnordicski.org/race-info
St. Croix 40 Winter Ultra, Hinkley, MN, stcroixwinterultra.com
Hinderbinder, Westboro, WI, forestsprings.us/events/hinder-binder
Frosty Freestyle & Krazy Klassic, Brighton, MI, skisignup.com/Race/MI/Brighton/FrostyFest
Pre-Loppet, Minneapolis, MN, loppet.org/events/preloppet
Ski de She Race & Camp, Cable, WI, birkie.com/ski/events/ski-de-she
Cote Dame Marie Ski Loppet, Grayling, MI skisignup.com/Race/CoteDameMarieSkiLoppet
Tower Ridge 10K, Eau Claire, WI, raceentry.com/4th-annual-tower-ridge-10k
MECCA 30K, 15K, & 5K, Mercer, WI, meccatrails.com/events
Hodag Challenge Ski Race Series, Rhinelander, WI, http://hodagnordic.com/event/show
Boyne Vista Classic, Boyne Falls, MI, nordicskiracer.com/event
Valley Spur Classic, Munising, MI facebook.com/photo
Noquemanon Ski Marathon, Ishpeming/Marquette noquemanon.com
Biathlon: WI Cup #4/5 at Blackhawk ( Midwest Regional race event), blackhawkskiclub.org/about/biathlon
New Moon Birkie Night Race, Cable, WI, birkie.com/ski/events/birkie-tour
Founder’s Classic, Mora, MN moraskiclub.org/community-events/founders-classic
Lantern Loppet, Night Event, (Same/URL Link info as Founder’s Classic)
Worldland Loppet Ski Race, Elk River, MN, runsignup.com/woodlandloppet
Buena Vista Snowjourn, Bemidji, MN, bemidjicrosscountryski.org
King of Snow festival, Brillion, WI, ariensnordic.com/calendar/ariens-king-of-snow-festival
Lumberjack Jaunt, Baxter, MN, brainerdnordicskiclub.com/lumberjack-jaunt
St. Mary University Ski Race, SMU Campus, MN smumn.universitytickets.com/w/event
IRONBULL Ring of Snow Challenge, Tribute Golf Course Wausau, WI, ironbull.org/ring-of-snow
Iola Norsemen Challenge, Iola, WI wisconsinxcski.org/wp-content/uploads/Norseman-Info
Arrowhead Ultra, Arrowhead State Trail from International Falls to Fortune Bay in Tower, MN arrowheadultra.com
Marine O’Brien, St. Croix, MN, marineobrien.com
FEBRUARY
Mt. Ashwabay Summit Ski Race, Bayfield, WI, ashwabaysummitskirace.com
5K Ski Loppet, Theodore Wirth, Minniepolis, MN loppet.org/events/5k
City of Lakes Loppet Winter Festival, Minneapolis, MN, loppet.org/events/festival (Includes Luminary Loppet, Skijor Loppet, Next Generation Loppet, MNOC Ski-Orienteering Loppet)
Wolf Tracks Rendezvous, Minocqua, WI, minocquawinterpark.org/races/wolf-tracks-rendezvous-24-42k-xc-ski
Moraloppet benefiting the Tom Giese Skier Development, Mora, MN, skisignup.com/Race/MN/Mora/MoraloppetSkiFortheCause
Vasaloppet USA: International Cross-Country Ski Race (8 races over 2 days), Mora, MN, vasaloppet.us/race-weekend
White Pine Stampede, Mancelona, MI, whitepinestampede.org
Biathlon: WI Cup #6 at Eagle McMiller OR at Ariens TBD, wisconsinbiathlon.com
Biathlon: Airsoft Biathlon, Crystal Mountain, Thompsonville, MI crystalmountain.com/event/biathlon
Michigan Cup Memorial Classic Ski Race, Frederic, MI, skireg.com/6988
Hayward Lions Club Pre-Birkie, Hayward, WI, prebirkie.com
North American Vasa Festival of Races, Traverse City, MI, vasa.org
North End Classic, Cable, WI, northendskiclub.org/north-end-classic-race
Book Across the Bay, Ashland, WI, batb.org
Mayor’s XC Ski Challenge, Theodore Wirth, Minneapolis, MN loppet.org/events/mayorschallenge
Minnesota Finlandia, Bemidji, MN, minnesotafinlandia.com
Carey Lake Classic, Carey Lake Park, MN, mntrails.com/event/carey-lake-classic
Pincushion winter Ski Festival, Pincushion Mountain in Grand Marais, MN pincushionskiandrun.org/upcoming-events
River View Loppet, Brule, WI brulexcski.com/river-view-loppet
Meijer State Games Forbush Freestyle/MI Cup Championship, Frederic, MI, skireg.com/meijer-state-games-forbush-corner-freestyle-race
Hansen Hills Classic, Grayling, MI, skisignup.com/Race/MI/Grayling/MeijerStateGamesHansonHillsClassic
American Birkebeiner, Cable/Hayward, WI, (Birkie, Korte, Open Track, Barnebirkie, Barkie Birkie, Junior Birkie, Giant Ski) birkie.com/ski/events/birkie
MARCH
Junior Loppet Invitational, Theodore Wirth, Minneapolis, MN loppet.org/events/community5k
Nordic Spirit Classic Ski Race, Duluth, MN duluthxc.com/nordic-spirit
Biathlon: WI Cup #7 at Blackhawk, http://blackhawkskiclub.org/about/biathlon
Pepsi Challenge @ Giants Ridge, Biwabik, MN, pepsichallengeskirace.com
Squirrely Hill Loopy Loppet & Beat the Bunny, Minocqua, WI, minocquawinterpark.org/races/squirrel-hill-loopy-loppet
Eric Judeen Memorial 10K, Duluth, MN, korkkinordic.org/events
Biathlon: WI Cup #8/9 at Ariens Nordic Center ( Midwest Regional Championship event), ariensnordic.com
Black Mountain Classic, Cheboygan, MI, skisignup.com/Race/MI/Cheboygan/BlackMountainMINordicRaces
Great Bear Chase, Calumet, MI, greatbearchase.com
Michigan Cup Relays at XC Ski HQ, Roscommon, MI, nordicskiracer.com/event-details.asp?id=3583
Duluth SuperTour Finals, Duluth, MN, duluthsupertour.com