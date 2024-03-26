Cross-Country Ski Race/Event Calendar; Includes Rollerski Races & Biathlon

Cross-Country Ski Race/Event Calendar

Check on CXC Summer Camps Dates and Locations Here (Includes):

http://cxcskiing.org/pages/events/camps/cxc-training-camps

BIATHLON CLUBS

MINNESOTA

WISCONSIN

MICHIGAN

* Michigan Biathlon Assn., Ishpeming, MI, cbtrudell@webtv; sportsengine.com/org/michigan-biathlon-assn

JUNE

Friluftslive Training Camp for High Schoolers, Madison, WI madnorski.org/friluftsliv-training-camp

JULY

Shoreline Sprints & Distance, Rice Lake, WI, skisignup.com/Race/WI/RiceLake/ShorelineSprintsDistance

AUGUST

Up, Up, and Away 6k & 10k Classic Rollerski Race, Madison, WI, madnorski.org/upup

Grinding Up Granite Rollerski Race, Wausau, WI skisignup.com/Race/WI/Wausau/GrindingupGranite

SEPTEMBER

LNR Adult Intermediate Rollerski Training (9 weekly sessions starting kin early Sept.), East Bush Lake Park, Bloomington, MN, Near Hyland Park. loppet.org/programs/lnr/adults/fallintermediateadvancedrollerski

56K rollerski training day, Stillwater, MN, enduranceunited.org/56krollerski

Minnesota’s Elite Rollerski Race/Northshore Inline Skate Fest, Duluth, MN, northshoreinline.com/ski

NOVEMBER

Ariens Nordic Center Rollerski & Rollerski Biathlon, Brillion, WI, ariensnordic.com/calendar/biathlon-ski-race

Turkey Birkie birkie.com/ski/events/turkey

DECEMBER

Winterstart: Lakes of the North Freestyle, Mancelona, MI. nordicskiracer.com/event-details

Ski Opener, Skaði’s Chase, Maple Grove, MN. threeriversparks.org/page/minnesota-nordic-ski-opener

Duluth SuperTour, Duluth, MN, duluthsupertour.com

Biathlon: WI Cup #1 at Blackhawk Ski Club, Madison, WI, http://blackhawkskiclub.org/about/biathlon

Skadi’s Chase/Ski opener, Maple Grove, MN, threeriversparks.org/page/minnesota-nordic-ski-opener

Forbush Time Trial, Frederic, MI, skireg.com/forbush-corner-time-trial

MECCA Trails WinterFest, Mercer, WI, multiple events thru Feb. 19th (Turtle River Pursuit, MECCA 30K, Flowage 15K, Claire d’ Loon 5K, Mercer Springs Snowshoe Tour) meccatrails.com/events

WinMan Early Bird Race, Winchester, WI, winmantrails.com/event/winman-early-bird-race

Gitchi Gami Games, Birkie Trailhead, Cable, WI, birkie.com/ski/events/gitchi-gami-games

Hoigaards/Breadsmith Relays, Maple Grove, MN, see Facebook page facebook.com/events/elm-creek-park-reserve/hoigaardsbreadsmith-relays

Winter Warm-Up 10K & Brad Rosch Memorial 5K, Plymouth, MN pioneermidwest.com/pages/winter-warm-up

Hayward Dash birkie.com/ski/events/hayward-dash

Tuscobia Winter Ultra (Ski, bike, or run), Tuscobia Trail, WI, tuscobiawinterultra.com

JANUARY

FinnSisu Hiihto Relay Race, Lauderdale, MN, finnsisu.com/blogs/news/finn-sisu-hiihto-relay-race

SISU Ski Fest, Ironwood, MI, sisuskifest.com

Winter Wolf Skiathlon, Grayling, MI, skisignup.com/Race/MI/Grayling/WinterWolfSkiathlon

Snekkevik Classic, Kids Race Only, Wausau, WI, wausaunordic.org/snekkevik

Biathlon: WI Cup #2 at Ariens, Brillion, WI ariensnordic.com

Lapham Loppet, Delafield, WI, laphampeakfriends.org/skiing/#loppet (Ongoing Lapham Peak race series, Jan-Feb.)

First Chance Ski Race, Mora, MN, vasaloppet.us/first-chance-race

Winter Wolf 2x/5x Skiathlon, Grayling, MI, skisignup.com/Race/Grayling/WinterWolfSkiathlon

Biathlon: WI Cup #5 at Eagle McMiller, WI, http://wisconsinbiathlon.com

Seeley Hills Classic, Hayward/Seeley Hills, WI, birkie.com/ski/events/seeley-hills-classic

Joliet Nordic Ski Race, Woodruff Golf Course, Joliet, IL, jolietnordicski.org/race-info

St. Croix 40 Winter Ultra, Hinkley, MN, stcroixwinterultra.com

Hinderbinder, Westboro, WI, forestsprings.us/events/hinder-binder

Frosty Freestyle & Krazy Klassic, Brighton, MI, skisignup.com/Race/MI/Brighton/FrostyFest

Pre-Loppet, Minneapolis, MN, loppet.org/events/preloppet

Ski de She Race & Camp, Cable, WI, birkie.com/ski/events/ski-de-she

Cote Dame Marie Ski Loppet, Grayling, MI skisignup.com/Race/CoteDameMarieSkiLoppet

Tower Ridge 10K, Eau Claire, WI, raceentry.com/4th-annual-tower-ridge-10k

MECCA 30K, 15K, & 5K, Mercer, WI, meccatrails.com/events

Hodag Challenge Ski Race Series, Rhinelander, WI, http://hodagnordic.com/event/show

Boyne Vista Classic, Boyne Falls, MI, nordicskiracer.com/event

Valley Spur Classic, Munising, MI facebook.com/photo

Noquemanon Ski Marathon, Ishpeming/Marquette noquemanon.com

Biathlon: WI Cup #4/5 at Blackhawk ( Midwest Regional race event), blackhawkskiclub.org/about/biathlon

New Moon Birkie Night Race, Cable, WI, birkie.com/ski/events/birkie-tour

Founder’s Classic, Mora, MN moraskiclub.org/community-events/founders-classic

Lantern Loppet, Night Event, (Same/URL Link info as Founder’s Classic)

Worldland Loppet Ski Race, Elk River, MN, runsignup.com/woodlandloppet

Buena Vista Snowjourn, Bemidji, MN, bemidjicrosscountryski.org

King of Snow festival, Brillion, WI, ariensnordic.com/calendar/ariens-king-of-snow-festival

Lumberjack Jaunt, Baxter, MN, brainerdnordicskiclub.com/lumberjack-jaunt

St. Mary University Ski Race, SMU Campus, MN smumn.universitytickets.com/w/event

IRONBULL Ring of Snow Challenge, Tribute Golf Course Wausau, WI, ironbull.org/ring-of-snow

Iola Norsemen Challenge, Iola, WI wisconsinxcski.org/wp-content/uploads/Norseman-Info

Arrowhead Ultra, Arrowhead State Trail from International Falls to Fortune Bay in Tower, MN arrowheadultra.com

Marine O’Brien, St. Croix, MN, marineobrien.com

FEBRUARY

Mt. Ashwabay Summit Ski Race, Bayfield, WI, ashwabaysummitskirace.com

5K Ski Loppet, Theodore Wirth, Minniepolis, MN loppet.org/events/5k

City of Lakes Loppet Winter Festival, Minneapolis, MN, loppet.org/events/festival (Includes Luminary Loppet, Skijor Loppet, Next Generation Loppet, MNOC Ski-Orienteering Loppet)

Wolf Tracks Rendezvous, Minocqua, WI, minocquawinterpark.org/races/wolf-tracks-rendezvous-24-42k-xc-ski

Moraloppet benefiting the Tom Giese Skier Development, Mora, MN, skisignup.com/Race/MN/Mora/MoraloppetSkiFortheCause

Vasaloppet USA: International Cross-Country Ski Race (8 races over 2 days), Mora, MN, vasaloppet.us/race-weekend

White Pine Stampede, Mancelona, MI, whitepinestampede.org

Biathlon: WI Cup #6 at Eagle McMiller OR at Ariens TBD, wisconsinbiathlon.com

Biathlon: Airsoft Biathlon, Crystal Mountain, Thompsonville, MI crystalmountain.com/event/biathlon

Michigan Cup Memorial Classic Ski Race, Frederic, MI, skireg.com/6988

Hayward Lions Club Pre-Birkie, Hayward, WI, prebirkie.com

North American Vasa Festival of Races, Traverse City, MI, vasa.org

North End Classic, Cable, WI, northendskiclub.org/north-end-classic-race

Book Across the Bay, Ashland, WI, batb.org

Mayor’s XC Ski Challenge, Theodore Wirth, Minneapolis, MN loppet.org/events/mayorschallenge

Minnesota Finlandia, Bemidji, MN, minnesotafinlandia.com

Carey Lake Classic, Carey Lake Park, MN, mntrails.com/event/carey-lake-classic

Pincushion winter Ski Festival, Pincushion Mountain in Grand Marais, MN pincushionskiandrun.org/upcoming-events

River View Loppet, Brule, WI brulexcski.com/river-view-loppet

Meijer State Games Forbush Freestyle/MI Cup Championship, Frederic, MI, skireg.com/meijer-state-games-forbush-corner-freestyle-race

Hansen Hills Classic, Grayling, MI, skisignup.com/Race/MI/Grayling/MeijerStateGamesHansonHillsClassic

American Birkebeiner, Cable/Hayward, WI, (Birkie, Korte, Open Track, Barnebirkie, Barkie Birkie, Junior Birkie, Giant Ski) birkie.com/ski/events/birkie

MARCH

Junior Loppet Invitational, Theodore Wirth, Minneapolis, MN loppet.org/events/community5k

Nordic Spirit Classic Ski Race, Duluth, MN duluthxc.com/nordic-spirit

Biathlon: WI Cup #7 at Blackhawk, http://blackhawkskiclub.org/about/biathlon

Pepsi Challenge @ Giants Ridge, Biwabik, MN, pepsichallengeskirace.com

Squirrely Hill Loopy Loppet & Beat the Bunny, Minocqua, WI, minocquawinterpark.org/races/squirrel-hill-loopy-loppet

Eric Judeen Memorial 10K, Duluth, MN, korkkinordic.org/events

Biathlon: WI Cup #8/9 at Ariens Nordic Center ( Midwest Regional Championship event), ariensnordic.com

Black Mountain Classic, Cheboygan, MI, skisignup.com/Race/MI/Cheboygan/BlackMountainMINordicRaces

Great Bear Chase, Calumet, MI, greatbearchase.com

Michigan Cup Relays at XC Ski HQ, Roscommon, MI, nordicskiracer.com/event-details.asp?id=3583

Duluth SuperTour Finals, Duluth, MN, duluthsupertour.com