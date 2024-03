Silent Sports Cyclocross Race Calendar

Cyclocross Race Calendar

Minnesota



August in Minnesota is usually Tuesday Night CX (TNCX), hosted in Minneapolis park venues, non-USAC/sanctioned practice races. Check out their Facebook registration page: facebook.com/events

September:

Cannonball Cross, East Park, Mason City, IA, Facebook Page, Online Registration

Tuesday Night CX, Valley Place Park, Crystal, MN, Facebook Event Page Online Registration

FTW Advanced Cyclocross Skills and Training, Minnehaha Creek Park – Cedar and 49th St., Minneapolis, MN, Online Registration (Ongoing thorugh the CX Season)

Cyclocross Skills – Level 1, Minnehaha Creek Park – Cedar and 49th St., Minneapolis, MN, Online Registration (Ongoing through the CX season)

Tuesday Night CX, Aquila Park, St. Louis Park, MN, Facebook Event Page, Online Registration

FTW Advanced Cyclocross Skills and Training, Minnehaha Creek Park – Cedar and 49th St., Minneapolis, MN, Online Registration

Tuesday Night CX, Valley Place Park, Crystal, MN, Facebook Event Page Online Registration

October:

Duck Crossing CX, Warner Lake County Park, Clearwater, MN, Race Flyer Online Registration

Tuesday Night CX Valley Place Park, Crystal, MN, Facebook Event Page, Online Registration (Ongoing)

Versus CX, Huset Park, Columbia Heights, MN, Facebook Event Page Online Registration

Croix Cross – MNJRC Hudson Middle School, Hudson, WI, Flyer Online Registration

Jackson Meadow Cyclocross Jackson Meadow, Marine On St. Croix, MN, Online Registration

November:

MCF CX Cottage Grove Bike Park, Cottage Grove, MN, Online Registration

Minnesota State Cyclocross Championship Weekend Bassett Creek Park, Crystal, MN, Online Registration

Wisconsin

October: Trek CX Cup (Waterloo, WI) trekbikes.com/us/en_US/trekcxcup

WICX Series wicxseries.com; Notable races from this series include: Badger CX (Verona, WI), usually early Sept.; Battle of Waterloo CX (Waterloo, WI) later Sept.; Pumpkin CX (Grafton, WI) & CrossFire (Sun Prairie, WI), both usually late October. Exact Dates will be confirmed as the CX season nears: wicxseries.com/schedule

Michigan

MICX Series: (See Generally: micxseries.com)

September: DICX (USCA) , Detroit, MI, facebook.com/detroitcx

, September: Crank Cross, Madison Heights, MI, morningcranks.wixsite.com/morning-cranks

October: Montibeller, Ypsilanti, MI, bikereg.com/montibellercx

October: Vets Park CX – State Championships , Ann Arbor, MI , bikereg.com/vets-park-cx

, , November: Spearhead CX, Fenton, MI, bikereg.com/spearhead-cx

November: CX-MAS – MICX Series Awards, Ypsilanti, MI, bikereg.com/cx-mas

August: KrisCross Cyclocross, Grand Rapids, MI, michigancyclocross.com/michigan-cyclocross-events/richmond-park-cyclocross (Hosted by Michigan Dirt Riders)

September: KrissCross Cyclocross, Grand Rapids, MI, michigancyclocross.com/michigan-cyclocross-events/highland-park-cyclocross (Hosted by Leadout Racing)

October: KrissCross Cyclocross, Caledonia, MI, michigancyclocross.com/michigan-cyclocross-events/caledonia-lakeside-park (Hosted by Main Street Bicycle Co.)

October: KrissCross Cyclocross, East Grand Rapids, MI, michigancyclocross.com/michigan-cyclocross-events/manhattan-park-cyclocross (Hosted by Ride with a Mission & RWAM)

Illinois

Chicago Cross Cup (General Information: chicrosscup.com/races)

September, Race 1: Glenwood Academy, Glenwood, IL, chicrosscup.com/race/glenwood-academy-cx

October, Race 2, Jackson Park, Chicago, IL, chicrosscup.com/race/caldwell-woods

October, Race 3: ABD Sunrise Park, Bartlett, IL, chicrosscup.com/race/abd-sunrise-park

October, Race 4, Campton, Campton Hills, IL , chicrosscup.com/race/campton

, November, Race 5, Groundhog PSI-Clocross, Woodstock, IL, chicrosscup.com/race/psi-clocross

November, Race 6: Wheeling Heritage Park, Wheeling, IL, chicrosscup.com/race/wheeling-cx

November, Race 7: Quarry Cross at the Forge, Lemont, IL, chicrosscup.com/race/quarry-cross-at-the-forge

December, Race 8: Montrose Beach, Montrose Harbor, Chicago, IL chicrosscup.com/race/montrose-beach

Iowa

April (Yes, an April CX Event):

Gents Race 14, Nite Hawk Bar & Grill, Slater, IA, bikeiowa.com/Event/15707/gents-race-14

August:

IC Cyclocross Practice, Chadek Green Park, Iowa City, IA, bikeiowa.com/Event/15636/ic-cyclocross-practice

September:

Renegade Cyclocross IC Cyclocross Practice, West Des Moines, Iowa, bikeiowa.com/Event/15625/renegade-cyclocross (Ongoing thru CX Season)

(Ongoing thru CX Season) Cannonball Cross , East Park, Mason City, IA , bikeiowa.com/Event/15616/cannonball-cross

, , Capitol City Cross, De Moines, IA, bikeiowa.com/Event/15616/cannonball-cross

October:

The Grand, The Sands, Des Moines, IA, bikeiowa.com/Event/15667/the-grand

Spotted Horse Gravel Ultra, Madison County Winery, St. Charles, IA, bikeiowa.com/Event/15384/spotted-horse-gravel-ultra

Spooky Cross, Altoona Campus, Altoona, IA, bikeiowa.com/Event/15646/spooky-cross

November:

Creekside Cross, Creekside Cross Park, Coralville, IA , bikeiowa.com/Event/15664/creekside-cross

, Back Loop Cross, WaterWorks Park, Des Moines, IA, bikeiowa.com/Event/15697/back-loop-cross

December: