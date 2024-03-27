National Parks of Lake Superior Foundation: Lake Notes, Spring 2024

Lake Notes Spring 2024

Spring is here and we are all looking forward to enjoying more time on and around beautiful Lake Superior! In this issue, find information to plan your national park visit, and learn what NPLSF is doing to protect our lake and its parks for future generations.

Record-setting warm winter takes its toll on Lake Superior

From scientific research challenges to event cancellations and fire danger, our warm winter impacted Lake Superior—and amplified the need to take action on climate change. Learn how the NPLSF is rising to the challenge:

https://www.nplsf.org/post/warm-weather-impacting-lake-superior

Preserving Lake Superior water quality

Lake Superior cargo ships can accidentally bring invasive species into the lake in the ballast water they use to stabilize their ships. Learn how the NPLSF has and continues to work on solutions:

https://www.nplsf.org/post/preserving-lake-superior-water-quality

Decarbonize the parks update

Our new Decarbonize the Parks project manager brings more than thirty years of National Park Service expertise to our team. Meet John Chekan here: nplsf.org/post/new-project-manager-new-progress-in-park-decarbonization — and hear about the latest progress in our work to help Lake Superior’s national parks transition off fossil fuel!

Show your support for Lake Superior – Join NPLSF today!

Are you looking forward to summer on the lake with your family? When you donate to NPLSF you help ensure that future generations can experience the same clean fresh water, abundant habitat, and unique recreation experiences. Make a contribution today and join in preserving, protecting, and supporting the five national parks on our big lake. Donate here:

https://www.nplsf.org/donate

Announcements

In partnership with the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa (Anishinaabe) NPLSF recently approved four $1,500 travel grants for Indigenous moose researchers to attend the 2024 North American Moose Conference in Utah. NPLSF is committed to an Indigenous-centered approach to helping our area’s struggling moose population. Read NPLSF’s Tom Irvine’s reflections on the 2023 conference , which took place in Grand Portage.

, which took place in Grand Portage. In February, NPLSF traveled to Washington DC speak up about our national parks. As part of the National Park Foundation’s “Day on the Hill” we had a chance to talk with congresspeople from Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota and elevate the challenges and opportunities facing our five beautiful parks.

Groundskeeping mowers and utility vehicles are a big part of every park’s operations, and most currently depend on fossil fuels. With NPLSF coordination, Toro Company recently met with facilities and maintenance people from regional national park units to share the latest information on battery-powered options and schedule demonstration days at each park. Stay tuned for updates on this exciting element of our decarbonization work!

As Women’s History Month winds to a close we want to thank Lake Superior’s four female superintendents for all they do for our parks and lake, every day!

Do you have questions about the National Parks of Lake Superior Foundation? Ideas for things we can do to help our parks? Let us know! Send us a message at [email protected]