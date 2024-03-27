Silent Sports

February 2024. Cover Design: Ali Garrigan. Photos: ABSF – Thank You!

Articles
2024 American Birkebeiner Elite Race Highlights: SkinnySki.com Videos

Vote/Be Heard-Spring Hearings Input Sessions Announced

Vote/Be Heard-Spring Hearings Input Sessions Announced

By Bruce Steinberg
03/27/2024
Silent Alarm, Michael McFadzen

The Wisconsin Conservation Congress (WCC) and WI DNR will offer their annual public input
survey on natural resource-related topics via in-person sessions on April 8, 2024, at 6 p.m. and
an online voting process starting on April 10 at noon and lasting through noon April 13. The
hearings are held on the same day in every county in the state and will follow the same
timeline/agenda.
The Spring Hearings have traditionally been the bastion of hunting, trapping, and fishing
enthusiasts, which provided these groups with an outsized political sway as the survey
influences legislative action. But in the past several years, more nonhunters have participated in
the process, providing a more balanced perspective on natural resources and recreational
issues.
The survey will include questions on lead shot ammunition, PFAS, use of aquatic herbicide
2,4D, expanding some types of hunting and trapping, recreation funding, wake boat ballast
systems and more.
WCC County Delegate elections will also take place during the April 8th in-person session.
There is no age or residency requirement for taking the survey. To ensure the integrity of the
results, individuals will have to sign in for both the in-person and online survey.

The online survey can be found at:

https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/about/wcc/springhearing

Make sure you are heard!

