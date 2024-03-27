Vote/Be Heard-Spring Hearings Input Sessions Announced

Silent Alarm, Michael McFadzen

The Wisconsin Conservation Congress (WCC) and WI DNR will offer their annual public input

survey on natural resource-related topics via in-person sessions on April 8, 2024, at 6 p.m. and

an online voting process starting on April 10 at noon and lasting through noon April 13. The

hearings are held on the same day in every county in the state and will follow the same

timeline/agenda.

The Spring Hearings have traditionally been the bastion of hunting, trapping, and fishing

enthusiasts, which provided these groups with an outsized political sway as the survey

influences legislative action. But in the past several years, more nonhunters have participated in

the process, providing a more balanced perspective on natural resources and recreational

issues.

The survey will include questions on lead shot ammunition, PFAS, use of aquatic herbicide

2,4D, expanding some types of hunting and trapping, recreation funding, wake boat ballast

systems and more.

WCC County Delegate elections will also take place during the April 8th in-person session.

There is no age or residency requirement for taking the survey. To ensure the integrity of the

results, individuals will have to sign in for both the in-person and online survey.

The online survey can be found at:

https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/about/wcc/springhearing

Make sure you are heard!