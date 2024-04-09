Whitewater Paddling Gear 4 Sale From Charlie Dee! Gently – & Correctly! – Used

Four whitewater paddling items for sale. Can be purchased individually. If purchased together, 10% discount. Posted April 9, 2024. May not last long!

1. Jackson Kayak, “The Rocker.” High volume creek boat. Foot pedals, inflatable seat, stern and bow floatation bags. $150

2. Snapdragon Spray Skirt $25

3. Kokatat Dry Suit, hardly used. Top of the line 15 years ago, with pee-zipper, neoprene-gusseted sleeves and neck. $125.

4. Northwest River Supply Wetsuit, heavily used. $25

Contact: Charlie Dee, [email protected], 414-559-4667;