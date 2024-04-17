Silent Sports

April 2024. Cover Design: Ali Garrigan. Main photo: Mathew Davis; Insert image: Bill & Becky Rom. Thank you!

April 2024: Techniques of Trail Running, Part One of Andrea Larson’s Three-Part Series!

CyclingSilent Alarm
CyclingWomen’s Irish Cycling Champion Retires Due To Road Dangers

Women’s Irish Cycling Champion Retires Due To Road Dangers

By Bruce Steinberg
04/17/2024
0
0
Submitted by George Pastorino

Many think that cycling abroad is safer than in the U.S., but Imogen Cotter, Women’s Irish Champion, has had enough of the close calls and distracted drivers and she decided to quit, saying: “I’ve cried at the roadside after close passes.” Read the April 16, 2024, news story here:

Imogen Cotter 

Here is the January 28, 2022, story of her being hit by an oncoming vehicle:  Irish road race champion ‘lucky to be alive’ after head-on collision

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in the U.S., 966 bicyclists were killed in motor-vehicle traffic crashes in 2021, a 1.9% increase from 948 in 2020. A staggering 41,615 bicyclists were injured in the U.S. alone. (See detailed NHTSA information below.) 

The League of American Bicyclists published a detailed look at this here:  League of American Bicyclists article on cyclist fatalities

Europe can hardly be considered safe as there are between 1,800 and 2,100 fatalities each year in the E.U.  That story here: Cycle Fatalities E.U.

Please continue to exercise caution when cycling on public roads. Thanks!

George Pastorino (NHTSA Report/Facts Follow)

