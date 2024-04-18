Silent Sports

News ReleaseATVS on All Roads?! URGENT-Sawyer County Record On-line Poll

ATVS on All Roads?! URGENT-Sawyer County Record On-line Poll

By Bruce Steinberg
04/18/2024
Joan Cervenka

Hi everyone: In case you didn’t know… Everyone can have an opinion  If you live in Sawyer County … or not… There is a poll in this week’s edition of the Sawyer County Record about opening roads to ATVs. The ATV groups are very organized. They want ALL Sawyer County roads open to ATVs. If you feel that Town Boards should be making these decisions, and not the County Board, please go to the link below and vote no. It only takes a moment. Right now the articles are reading with a huge bias in favor of opening up the roads to ATVs/UTES which is impacting he vote favoring road use. We need to turn this around NOW!

Thanks for your consideration!
Please use the following link to vote “NO” to this week’s On-line poll regarding opening all county roads to ATVs / UTVs.

Vote NO Here!

Please do this today!! Thank you!

