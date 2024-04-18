August 1-3: Lumberjack World Championships 2024 – Celebrating Tradition, Athleticism, and Laughter

Shawn Connelly

The Lumberjack World Championships (LWC), the pinnacle event in competitive lumberjack sports, will take place August 1-3, 2024, in Hayward, WI. Many competitors from around the globe will compete for a purse of nearly $76,000 in a variety of lumberjack sports disciplines.

To kick off the weekend of events, the LWC is pleased to welcome back Midwest Comedian, Charlie Berens on Wednesday evening July 31, 2024. Charlie is known for his viral “Manitowoc Minute” series and stand-up comedy and brings his unique blend of humor and wit to the Lumberjack Bowl. Tickets for Charlie Berens can be purchased online at lumberjackworldchampionships.com. Doors will open at 5:00 PM, providing attendees ample time to grab dinner from one of the food trucks, visit unique vendors, or have a drink in the Swinging Axe Beer Garden before the show. Charlie will hit the stage at 7:00 pm.

Lumberjack World Championships athletes compete in twenty-four events, including: log rolling, boom running, sawing, chopping, axe throwing, and speed climbing. Information on each unique lumberjack sports discipline is available at www.lumberjackbowl.com. Each day’s competition will culminate with a crowd favorite: The Team Relay, combining speed climbing, boom running, single-buck sawing, underhand chopping, and standing block chopping. Since its inception, the Lumberjack World Championships has served as a beacon of tradition, showcasing the exceptional skill, strength, and precision of top-tier lumberjack athletes. LWC quarterfinal competitions begin on Thursday, August 1, with semifinal competitions on Friday, August 2. The 64th Lumberjack World Championships final competition will take place on Saturday, August 3, at 5:30 pm with small final competition starting at noon in the historic Lumberjack Bowl, Hayward, WI.

“The excitement for the 64th Lumberjack World Championships builds with more events planned for the weekend than ever before. We’re excited to once again be kicking off the weekend with Charlie Berens, really setting the tone and helping to open what is set to be a fantastic weekend of events at Lumberjack Bowl. We are anticipating over 100 athletes from across the country and world coming to compete right here in Hayward for the chance to take home a Lumberjack World Championships Title. The competition is guaranteed to be fierce with several former all-around World Champions in attendance.” said Samantha LaSalle, Lumberjack World Championships Event Manager.

Tickets: Visitors are encouraged to purchase their Lumberjack World Championships. Information about the Lumberjack World Championships, as well as reserved and general admission tickets, are available by visiting www.lumberjackbowl.com.

About the Lumberjack World Championships Foundation, Inc.

The Lumberjack World Championships (LWC) began in 1960 to acknowledge the rich history of the logging industry across the United States. Workday skills that were perfected in the forests of the nation became a past-time and soon grew into an exciting and growing sporting event. Now in its 64th year, the LWC is a three-day festival of lumberjack sports held in Hayward, WI each summer. www.lumberjackbowl.com

2023 Lumberjack World Championship Finals Highlights: Log Running, Log Rolling, Chainsaw, Two-Man Saw, Pole Climbing, Axe Throwing, 5K Run, & More!!!

