There’s a lot going on around the WI NICA League and it is only April!
|WOW! We have a lot going on around the WI NICA League and it is only April! Check out the list – and then read the fun details and click on the links that follow!
|1) Vote on names for our Festival Weekends
2) Apply to be a GRiT Ambassador
3) Go see Tracing the Divide
4) Read the WI Bike Fed Ride Guide TTC Article
5) Participate in a trail work day near you
6) Meet our New Gold Level Sponsor
7) Meet our Board Members
8) Get registered
|Read on for all the good news and get involved….Happy Spring,
Renee Griswold, League Director
|NAME OUR FESTIVALS
|Our festival venues all have their own personality so let’s give them unique names too! We want your opinion on your favorite name for each of our 2024 Festival Weekends….. Vote Here:
GRiT AMBASSADOR & JUNIOR AMBASSADOR APPLICATIONS OPEN UNTIL JUNE 1
The GRiT Ambassador & Junior Ambassador Programs aim to engage female student-athletes in spreading the word about the GRiT program. Ambassadors are high school students and Junior Ambassadors are middle school students. Both will help raise awareness of the effort to get #moregirlsonbikes and most importantly, will also be the local advocate and voice for what our female student-athletes want out of the GRiT program. GRiT Ambassadors play a key role in recruiting and retaining more girls in NICA programs at the league level and plan GRiT Festival activities.
GRiT Ambassador Application → Click Here
GRiT Junior Ambassador Application → Click Here
|TRACING THE DIVIDE
|Chris Hiebert, a coach with the Menomonee Falls High School NICA team, is featured in this new film being shown at the Milwaukee Film Festival! Two life-long friends embark on an adventure of a lifetime as they cycle the rigorous Great Divide Mountain Bike Route from Canada to Mexico. Over 24 days, through wind, mud, and monsoons, the Divide tests their limits physically and mentally, yet the Divide is also a gift that allows them to look inward and rediscover themselves with new purpose.
More info and show times →
|SHOW SOME LOVE TO YOUR TRAILS IN APRIL
|Get involved in trail clean up and work days in your community! Many trail clubs have work days in April, and you can start logging Teen Trail Corps hours now. Even simple tasks like trash clean-up are important to keeping our trails in great shape for riding and can be done on your own time. Let’s all work together to get trails ready to ride!
How to report TTC Hours → Teen Trail Corps and GRiT will be holding a work day at the John Muir Trails in collaboration with SKORR, MetroMTB and the Wisconsin DNR. Mark your calendar for June 5 (rain date June 6) and stay tuned for more info.
|CULTIVATING YOUNG TRAIL STEWARDS AND ADVOCATES
|Pick up a copy of the 2024 Wisconsin Bike Fed Ride Guide and check out the article about Teen Trail Corps and the growing accomplishments of the WI League with hands-on trail maintenance and also vocal trail advocacy efforts around Wisconsin! WI Bike Fed Ride Guide →
| LOANER BIKES AVAILABLE: With our core value of Equity at work, the WI NICA League strives to support any interested coaches and student-athletes to have the opportunity to participate in the amazing sport of mountain biking. The WI League recognizes that access to a safe mountain bike is a barrier to participation for some of our student-athletes. Our Loaner Bike Program breaks down that barrier. On a first come, first served basis, our Loaner Bikes are available to use throughout the season for student-athletes and coaches in need. These bikes are updated every few years and are expertly maintained and ready to ride. Loaner Bike use requires a deposit and user fee for the season. Scholarships are available. Those interested in a Loaner Bike simply complete an online form by August 1 of the current season. Applicants will be contacted with additional information about availability and delivery/pickup. A contract must be signed and a deposit made before the bike is provided.
Loaner Bike Application →
|WELCOME NEW GOLD LEVEL SPONSOR: NOWHERE VANS
|We’re thrilled to announce that NoWhere Vans of Elkhorn, WI, is a proud Gold Level sponsor of the WI NICA League for 2024!As lovers of adventure and the great outdoors, NoWhere Vans understand the spirit of mountain biking and are excited to support young athletes as they race across breathtaking trails. Meet NoWhere Vans at all seven WI NICA Festivals this fall and discover how our latest model, the Superior, is designed to enhance your mountain biking adventures. The Superior is more than just a van; it’s a mobile base camp for families and groups, equipped to seat and sleep five comfortably. With features like off-grid capabilities, a full hot water shower, and secure indoor storage for up to four bikes, it’s perfect for those weekend races or spontaneous trail days.Ready for your next adventure? Visit NoWhere Vans and explore the Superior and see how its geared to take your mountain biking experience to the next level.
NoWhere Vans →
Live life off the grid, race hard, and camp comfortably with NoWhere Vans—where your next adventure begins!
| WI NICA LEAGUE BOARD OF DIRECTORS UPDATE
The WI NICA League is a Chapter League of NICA and has a Board of Directors with varied backgrounds. They represent, advocate for, and support the development of the WI League by establishing expectations for quality operational performance and monitoring actual performance against those expectations. Starting in April, 2024, the Board of Directors are serving the WI NICA League in the following roles:
Sydney Shimko, President
Kristy Maki, Vice-President
Brian Ellison, Treasurer
Casey Nye, Member
Matthew Martinez, Member
Learn more about the Board of Directors and the ways they support the WI NICA League below.
Meet the Board of Directors →
|2024 SEASON AND FESTIVAL REGISTRATION IS OPEN FOR COACHES & STUDENT ATHLETES
|Pitzone is open for registration for 2024 registration! There are some changes this season. Everyone registers for the season now and, either now or later, registers to attend our MTB Festival Weekends this fall. Save up to $150 with a Festival Season Pass or grab a Festival Selective Pass if you are just coming a couple times.
2024 Registration Details →
Pitzone Login →