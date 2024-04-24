Silent Sports

April 2024.

April 2024: Techniques of Trail Running, Part One of Andrea Larson’s Three-Part Series!

EventsBWCAW Trail Organization Practices for 2024 Season

BWCAW Trail Organization Practices for 2024 Season

By Bruce Steinberg
04/24/2024
Submitted by the Boundary Waters Advisory Committee

Prior Lake, MN; April 27, 2024. Join more than twenty Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness enthusiasts at a ‘Spring Hike and Camp’ this coming Saturday to Sunday, April 27-28, at Cleary Lake Regional Park in Prior Lake, MN. The hosting organization is the Boundary Waters Advisory Committee (BWAC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that restores, maintains, and advocates for Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness trails. 

This is BWAC’s second annual spring hike and camp event, held before the trail-clearing season to practice packing, hiking with, and setting up each participants’ backpacking gear. The event brings together trail enthusiasts with a variety of years of experience, backgrounds, and leadership skills, while highlighting leave-no-trace principles, safety, and what to expect while volunteering on the trails this spring. To learn more about the event and join, go here:

boundarywatersadvisorycommittee/events

Contact Mel Yackley, BWAC Vice-President, for more information: Cell: 763-807-7955 / Email: [email protected]

Trails being maintained by BWAC this spring, including the Powwow, Eagle Mountain, Brule Lake, and Sioux-Hustler hiking and backpacking trails, together comprise over 70 of the approximately 200 miles of maintained hiking trails in the BWCAW. More information is available at: Boundary Waters Advisory Committee: boundarywaterstrails.org

