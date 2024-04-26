Silent Sports

Legendary Chicago Cyclist George Christensen was killed by a truck in South Carolina

By Bruce Steinberg
04/26/2024
Submitted by George Pastorino

George Christensen was killed by a truck in South Carolina. He was a Chicagoan who worked merely to finance his around-the-world travels. He lived a simple life but was an amazing cycling adventurer and admired by many. As a longtime bicycle courier, and one of Chicago’s most adventurous bike riders and writers, George Christensen did extensive cycling trips in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North America, and South America. These included biking the length of three continents and one subcontinent, India. Starting in 2001, he eloquently documented his travels on his well-read blog that you can read here:

georgethecyclist.blogspot.com

Please read the story on George Christensen’s death here:

chi.streetsblog.org

While the investigation remains pending, please take a read to learn about this unique, outstanding gentleman who enjoyed seeing the neighborhood he lived in as well as the world cycling.

