Exciting Mt. Telemark Village Updates!

Submitted by the ABSF

Discover the new Mt. Telemark Village updates below. Learn more about the Base Camp construction, our new Paving Stone Campaign, June 1 Trail Dedication, Capital campaign, and MORE!

Base Camp Building Update:

Check out this cool video to get the inside look!

And then read & see more at:

Live Construction Updates

Paving Stone Campaign: For those who want to leave a lasting mark on our trails, our Paver Campaign offers the perfect opportunity. By participating, you can get your name engraved on a paving stone at the front entryway, forever connecting yourself to our outdoor haven. LEARN MORE AT: Paving Stones at Mt. Telemark Village

June 1 – Trail Dedication and Grand Opening: Mark your calendars for June 1 as we dedicate the George Hovland Paved Recreational Trail and officially open the Trek Trails powered by OTM. Join us from 11A-2P for tours, lunch, and activities! Check out: Trail Dedication and Grand Opening

$7.6M Raised – We Need Your Help!

We’ve made significant strides in our fundraising efforts, with $7.6 million of our $10.2 million goal already raised. However, we still need your help to reach our target and make our vision a reality. Every contribution, no matter the size, makes a difference. Thank you for your continued support and dedication to our trails and facilities. Together, we’re building something truly special for our community. If you have any questions or would like to get involved, please don’t hesitate to reach out. LEARN MORE HERE: The Campaign for Mt. Telemark Village Donation and Donation Type Information HERE: Mulitple Ways to Give

Mt. Telemark Village Partners & Membership Perks

We have some amazing partners at Mt. Telemark Village who bring an abundance of added amenities to your experience. The new Mt. Telemark Village Membership will give you perks throughout the year with many of these partners. Coming soon are Rivers Trailside and Telemark Stays. Consider these great partners! Home Base / Backroads Coffee / New Moon Ski & Bike / Birkie Store / Telemark Northwoods Lodging / The Rivers Eatery!

Have you checked out the new Trek Trails Powered by OTM at Mt. Telemark Village?

We are working hard to get the trails open soon. Phase 1+2 trails will be open as the weather allows. Those trails include XC type trails from Birkie Trailhead and the first 3 gravity trails on the front side of Mt. Telemark. The trails on the front side of Mt. Telemark will give you a feel for what the rest of the trails planned will ride like. Plan to come to the grand opening of the trails on June 1. We will also be using some of the Phase 1+2 trails for the SRAM EPIC BIKE FEST June 7-9.: Epic Bike Fest.

Construction on the next 4 gravity trails on the front side in Phase 3 will begin this July. Phase 4+5 will be coming in the future featuring a pump track, jump lines and more!