From the ABSF: Trail Dedication – June 1, 2024

Submitted by the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation

We are thrilled to invite you to a special event at Mt. Telemark Village! Join us for an afternoon filled with adventure, community, and celebration.

Event Details:

Time: 12:30 PM – 2:30 PM

Location: Mt. Telemark Village

Highlights:

12:30 PM – Base Camp Tours by Royal Construction

Discover the latest construction progress and get a sneak peek of the partner spaces.

1:00 PM – George Hovland Paved Training Trail Dedication and Opening of Trek Trails Powered by OTM

Join us for the grand opening of the George Hovland Paved Training Trail and the unveiling of the Trek Trails Powered by OTM at Mt. Telemark Village.

1:30 PM – Trail Tours

Explore the beauty of Mt. Telemark Village with our organized activities and guided tours:

Cross-country mountain bike ride led by New Moon

Check out the new Enduro/gravity trails on the hill. Download Trailforks now, to participate in the virtual event the day of. Win prizes for best times, and for participating.

Walking tour of the Cable Natural History Museum Interpretive signs on the paved trail led by Emily Stone

Group Roller ski

Observation Tower Hike

Enjoy complimentary snacks and refreshments throughout the event!

Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to experience the beauty of Mt. Telemark Village and connect with fellow outdoor enthusiasts. We look forward to seeing you there! Click the following link for a Calendar Invite:

Calendar Invite