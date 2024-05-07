Silent Sports

Top Menu

Main Menu

May 2024. Cover Design: Ali Garrigan. Photo courtesy of John Shepard, Hamline University.

Articles
Menu

May 2024: Relay Swim of Lake Superior Sans Swimsuit. Attention on Climate Change!

EventsNews Release
EventsFrom the ABSF: Trail Dedication – June 1, 2024

From the ABSF: Trail Dedication – June 1, 2024

By Bruce Steinberg
05/07/2024
0
0
Share:

Submitted by the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation

We are thrilled to invite you to a special event at Mt. Telemark Village! Join us for an afternoon filled with adventure, community, and celebration.

Event Details:

Time: 12:30 PM – 2:30 PM
Location: Mt. Telemark Village

Highlights:

12:30 PM – Base Camp Tours by Royal Construction
Discover the latest construction progress and get a sneak peek of the partner spaces.

1:00 PM – George Hovland Paved Training Trail Dedication and Opening of Trek Trails Powered by OTM
Join us for the grand opening of the George Hovland Paved Training Trail and the unveiling of the Trek Trails Powered by OTM at Mt. Telemark Village.

1:30 PM – Trail Tours
Explore the beauty of Mt. Telemark Village with our organized activities and guided tours:

  • Cross-country mountain bike ride led by New Moon
  • Check out the new Enduro/gravity trails on the hill.  Download Trailforks now, to participate in the virtual event the day of.  Win prizes for best times, and for participating.  
  • Walking tour of the Cable Natural History Museum Interpretive signs on the paved trail led by Emily Stone
  • Group Roller ski
  • Observation Tower Hike

Enjoy complimentary snacks and refreshments throughout the event!

Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to experience the beauty of Mt. Telemark Village and connect with fellow outdoor enthusiasts. We look forward to seeing you there! Click the following link for a Calendar Invite:

Calendar Invite

Previous Article

Team Birkie Annoiunces 2024-25 Marathon Team

Next Article

Have Your Name Etched in Stone at ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.