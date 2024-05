Have Your Name Etched in Stone at Mt. Telemark Village!

Submitted by the ABSF

Ready to make your mark on our trails? Our Paving Stone Campaign is your chance! Get your name engraved on a paving stone at our front entryway, forever tying yourself to our outdoor haven. Don’t miss this opportunity to leave a lasting legacy!

From April 19 through June 30, 2024, just got to:

Paving Stones at Mt. Telemark Village