So Much Great Going on with WI NICA! Check it Out!

Fun With Friends! The WI NICA League is fortunate to team up with partner organizations to offer some great events for youth and adults in May and June. These like-minded partner organizations support our League and we support them all in the effort to build community around the many mental and physical benefits of riding bikes.And….Happy International Women’s Mountain Biking Day! If you are celebrating today at Trek for WORS (This link includes the full Wisconsin Off-Road Series schedule!), stop by The Lodge at 2:30 and join the conversation with me and other women in the sport about how we are riding forward. Hope you will join us! Renee Griswold, League Director.

Invite a Friend to Join WI NICA:

The WI NICA League wants to share our wonderful, life-long sport with everyone! New to the sport? Want to learn about the NICA team in your area? During May & June, come to a FREE Try-It-Out event in Cadott, Milwaukee, Marshfield, Wautoma, Green Bay, Fond du Lac, Rhinelander, Dodgeville, Waupaca or Kewaskum.

You can borrow one of our bikes and a helmet, or bring you own. Open to boys and girls currently in 5th-11th grade. No experience necessary. Adults welcome too! MKE MTB is hosting a Try-it-Out for adults interested in learning to coach with NICA. No previous experience necessary….just a desire to inspire youth to purse their best selves while riding bikes. We can teach to you ride and coach and even lend you a bike and helmet. It will be your new favorite way to spend time! Pass this along and bring a friend too! Check out more here:

NICA Try Out Mountain Biking

TREK 100: Volunteer to Party With a Claus – Winter Celebration n June!

That’s right….a CLAUS! Our friends at Trek have asked the WI NICA League to support their fundraiser for the MACC Fund (Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer) by running a rest stop during the Trek 100 and we need you!Our rest stop is inspired by Brooklyn, a MACC kid who loved winter. We are creating winter in June with winter yard inflatables, a snowball fight, Kona Ice, cookie decorating and chocolate milk disguised at hot chocolate, complete with marshmallows and candy canes. Help NICA give back to Trek, and ultimately to the MACC Fund and volunteer for this great day of fun!

Friday, June 7 (set-up)

Saturday, June 8 (Trek 100 Ride)

Rest Stop Location: 7261 Marshall Rd, Columbus, WI

We need:

* Set-up volunteers on Friday, June 7

* Winter inflatables & generators

* Undecorated winter cookies

* Frosting & cookie decorating supplies

* Volunteers to serve riders and keep things moving on Saturday, June 8

Bring your NICA team canopy and come as a group or come as a family (anyone under age 15 must be accompanied by an adult), bring a friend, or come on your own. Volunteers will receive a Trek t-shirt, have tons of fun and be supporting a great CLAUS!

Here are the Info & Sign-Up Links:

TREK 100 VOLUNTEER SIGN-UP →

TREK 100 GENERAL INFO →

June 20-23, 2024 Global Majority Mountain Bikers Ride, Rally and Race returns to Wisconsin!

Four days of riding, racing and expanding our mountain biking community with countless smiles, and many miles ridden. It starts off with exclusive access to Trek Trails, a tour of the factory, followed by three days of riding the best trails in the Midwest with cycling advocates, industry leaders and mountain bikers, both young and old.

In partnership with Milwaukee Urban Trail Connections, Minority Mountain Bikers, the Chris Kegel Foundation, Trek, Metro Mountain Bikers and others, the 2024 Ride, Rally and Race will raise awareness and advance our goal of increasing the reach of our mountain biking community.

More Information Here:

GMMB RIDE, RALLY & RACE INFO

RIDE & DINE: A FUNDRAISER FOR WI NICA

Saturday, June 29

3:00-8:00pm

Englewood Grass Farm, Fall River, WI

Enjoy exclusive access to the world-class mountain biking course at Englewood Grass Farm in Fall River followed by a farm-fresh meal with friends. Open to everyone who supports building strong minds, bodies, character and community through cycling.

Riding is optional but fun is mandatory!

$75 Individual

$130 for 2

$600 for table of 10

Go to this Link:

RIDE & DINE INFO & TICKETS