Aug. 24th, Prior Lake Rotary’s Pedal Prior: Part of the Rivers, Lakes, and Fields Bike Series

Lee Hacklander

Prior Lake, Minn. – The Prior Lake Rotary Club is gearing up for what looks to be another successful Prior Lake Rotary’s Pedal Prior fundraising event planned for Saturday, August 24, 2024. This will be the 5th year of the event, which has grown in awareness, in number of riders, and in fundraising dollars to do good in our community.

All proceeds from the event go to worthy non-profit organizations. Past organizations we have supported

include Sleep In Heavenly Peace and Three Rivers Park District’s Adapted Sports Program.

Starting in Prior Lake and traveling through Scott County, Pedal Prior has something for everyone. The

family-friendly 11-mile ride is on sidewalks and trails, taking you to a beautiful local park. For the more

advanced riders, 40-mile and 70-mile routes are also offered. And just added last year, we have

a gravel route for those who like a little dirt under their tires.

All rides begin and end at Lakefront Park where riders can relax and have a free lunch on us. Or enjoy

some goodies from the Prior Lake Farmers Market on Main Street, a drink at the local brewery, or ice

cream.

For a third year, Pedal Prior is part of the River, Lakes, and Fields (RLF) bike series. Riders that register

and ride in all 3 and get special swag and a chance to win cash prizes. To learn more and register check

out: pedalprior.com, bridgethevalley.org, and northfieldrotary.org/page/northfield-rotary-bike-tour.

About Prior Lake Rotary

The Prior Lake Rotary Club is a community service organization responsible for enhancing the quality of life for its residents through humanitarian service and the encouragement of high ethical standards in all

vocations. The Club has over 100 members and is recognized for its quality and array of services and

leadership in the local community, region, nation, and throughout the world. The Club is a member of Rotary International, a volunteer organization of 1.2 million people united worldwide to provide humanitarian service and address today’s challenges, including our response to COVID-19.

Our Strategic Vision is, “Together, we see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.” More information can be found on the Club’s web site: priorlakerotary.org.

Sherry Hoffman, Prior Lake Rotary Club

Pedal Prior Executive Director

[email protected]

www.priorlakerotary.com

Paul Perez

Public Image Team Lead

[email protected]