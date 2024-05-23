North End Trail Run Coming On May 25

The North End Ski Club in Cable will present the sixth annual running of the North End Trail Run/Walk on Saturday, May 25. Low-key and low-frills, the Trail Run/Walk is a community building event and an opportunity to experience and enjoy the local trails.

The trail run will take place at the North End Trailhead, 41640 Randysek Rd. in Cable, about two miles south of downtown Cable. The North End Trailhead is home to the North End Ski and Snowshoe Trail system and the North End Warming Cabin.

The North End Trail Run/Walk will start and finish at the trailhead and will include 5-kilometer, 10-kilometer, and half-marathon (13.1 miles) distance options. Start times are: half marathon – 8:30 a.m., 10K – 9:15 a.m., and 5 K – 9:45 AM.

All courses will utilize the CAMBA Ojibwe singletrack bike trail and segments of the North End Ski Trail. The terrain is constantly rolling and varied with a few sustained hills. The Ojibwe Trail is one of the oldest mountain bike trails in the area, and except for a few more recent additions, has mostly retained its original “old school” rustic character. It is narrow and twisting with rocks and roots and other technical attributes. The trail winds deep into the Bayfield County Forest through varied forest types.

The entry fee for all distances is $34. For kids under 12 the fee is $15 with a goodie bag. Kids under 12 are free without a goodie bag. One dollar from every registration will be donated to the Great Divide Ambulance Service to support the great work they do for our community.

Registration will be open until 9:00 p.m., Friday, May 24. To be guaranteed a goodie bag, racers must register by Tuesday, May 21. All registration will be online. To register, visit:

webscorer.com/register?raceid=345760.

Day-of bib pick-up will take place at the North End Cabin starting at 7:45 a.m. Awards will be presented to the top overall men’s and women’s finishers in each race, as well as first place in each 10-year age group. There will be no awards ceremony and awards will be presented immediately following the race. All participants will receive a loaf of homemade bread from Tilly’s Pies in Downtown Cable and a jar of homemade jam from the ladies of the UCC Church in Cable.

For more information, go to: https://northendskiclub.org/north-end-trail-run/.

The North End Ski Club is grateful for the generous support of many area businesses. 2023-2024 Event and Club sponsors include Presenting Sponsor: Tamarack Health. Event Sponsors: Borah Teamwear, Rivers Eatery. Platinum Sponsors: Chippewa Valley Bank, New Moon Ski and Bike Shop, Out There Nordic, Start Line Inn/Start Line Services. Gold Sponsor: Essentia Health Pharmacy. Silver Sponsors: Cable Area Chamber of Commerce, Cable Chiropractic Clinic, McKinney Realty, United Church of Christ. Bronze Sponsors: Backroads Coffee, Cable Lumber & Home, Cresthill Resort, Delta Diner, Marketplace Foods, Northern Native Plantscapes, Town of Namakagon.

All proceeds benefit the North End Ski Club, a tax-exempt, non-profit organization, and maintenance of the North End trails and trailhead. For additional information, contact race director Shelly Wilson at 715/307-3720.