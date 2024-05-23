Tamarack Health and Team Birkie Join Forces in Athlete Healthcare Partnership

(MINNEAPOLIS, MN) – Tamarack Health and Team Birkie announced an exclusive partnership that redefines medical support for elite level skiers in the United States.

The collaboration makes Tamarack Health the Official Healthcare Partner of Team Birkie, and guarantees its athletes medical care and support in the run-up to the 2026 Olympics.

Tamarack Health provides comprehensive healthcare services, including advanced diagnostic testing for Team Birkie athletes, while featuring a unique concierge access system, allowing athletes direct and personalized interactions with Tamarack Health’s multidisciplinary medical team.

“Team Birkie strives for competitive excellence, so our partnership with Tamarack Health is a critical step forward in fundamental athlete care. Their dedication, understanding of elite athlete health concerns, and drive for excellent medical care align perfectly with our commitment to our athletes’ health and performance. This collaboration is about more than just treating athletes; it’s about empowering them to reach their goals in sport and in life,” says Yuriy Gusev, Team Birkie Director.

Centered at Tamarack Health Hayward Medical Center, the partnership emphasizes preventive and proactive care in one of Team Birkie’s primary training locations, making in-person interaction achievable while also providing virtual support for athletes on-the-go, around the world.

Tamarack Health and Team Birkie are committed to athletic excellence but understand that basic health needs are fundamental to a healthy way of life. This partnership stabilizes primary health care for elite athletes who often struggle to find such support.

Luke Beirl, CEO of Tamarack Health Hayward Medical Center, emphasizes the importance of primary care for elite athletes “Healthcare is not just about treating symptoms but about nurturing a vibrant, thriving lifestyle with preventative care and screenings so every individual can reach their highest potential. Tamarack Health and Team Birkie are committed to fostering an environment where athletic excellence and health are not just goals but a way of life.”

ABOUT TAMARACK HEALTH: Tamarack Health is a private, non-profit healthcare organization serving the medical needs of northwest Wisconsin with a mission to improve the health and well-being of the people of our region. Operations include locally-led critical access hospitals and full-spectrum specialty and primary care at Ashland Medical Center, Hayward Medical Center, outreach at Superior Clinic, Water’s Edge Senior Living, and growing primary care clinics. Tamarack Health focuses on patient-centered care with more than 1,100 employees and 150 physicians and care providers. Learn more at www.tamarackhealth.org

ABOUT TEAM BIRKIE: Team Birkie is a Midwest-based professional cross-country ski team formed through a collaboration between the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation, The Loppet Foundation, and Central Cross Country Skiing (CXC). With athletes competing at the FIS World Cup, U.S. SuperTour, and regional marathon levels, the team is dedicated to advancing skiing in the Central Region. With its home base in Minneapolis, MN, Team Birkie promotes partnership and community engagement, striving to set higher standards in the sport and inspire the next generation of Nordic skiers. Learn more at www.teambirkie.com.

Left to right: Luke Beirl, CEO of Tamarack Health Hayward Medical Center; Kevin Bolger, Team Birkie & U.S. Ski Team member; Jesse Coenen, MD, Emergency Medicine & Team Birkie Physician; Katie Eichten, MD, Emergency Medicine & Team Birkie Physician; Yuriy Gusev, Team Birkie Director

Katie Eichten, MD, Physician, Emergency Medicine & Team Birkie Doctor & Kevin Bolger, Team Birkie & U.S. Ski Team member

Video: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1CZDFBy5CtzM2yg5kFMJc9gqxK0RBLtxf/view?usp=sharing

