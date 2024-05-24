Team Birkie Announces 2024-25 Regional Team

(MINNEAPOLIS, MN) – Emma Stertz, Dolcie Tanguay, Connor Roberts, and David Ronnevik, will join Team Birkie’s Regional Team.

The Regional Team is an opportunity for athletes to continue their development of high level ski racing, as post-graduate high school and post-graduate collegiate skiers.

“It’s exciting to have a strong group of experienced post-collegiate skiers join Team Birkie’s Regional Team,” said Development Coach Jake Stiele. “All four of these athletes bring with them unique experiences and perspectives along with years of high-level training and racing that will greatly benefit our team and the Midwest Ski Community.”

Stertz comes from The College of St. Scholastica and Tanguay from Paul Smith’s College, where both did dual time for their college ski teams while competing for the United States at the IBU Biathlon Junior World Level.

Roberts graduated from Clarkson University where he was runner up overall at the 2024 USCSA Collegiate Championships in Lake Placid. Ronnevik is a post-graduate high schooler from Fergus Falls, MN, who finished 10th in the Minnesota State High School meet last winter.

USCSA Champion National Champion and former Junior World Championship Nordic Combined competitor, Aidan Ripp, joined Team Birkie Continental Team, after a strong career as the top USCSA skier in the country for Paul Smith’s College in northern New York.

Team Birkie Regional Team 2024-25

Emma Stertz, Grand Rapids, MN, St. Scholastica, USBA Jr. World Championships

Dolci Tanguay, Fort Kent ME, Paul Smiths, USBA Jr. World Championships

Connor Roberts, Peru, NY, Clarkson University

David Ronnevik, Fergus Falls, MN

Team Birkie Continental Team 2024-25

Aidan Ripp, Cloquet, MN, Paul Smith’s, US Nordic Combined Jr. World Championships

TEAM BIRKIE COLLEGE SUMMER PROGRAM

Team Birkie has two spots left available and registration is still open for the College Summer Program.

TEAM BIRKIE CHAMPION’S CORNER

Team Birkie Champions Corner is an athlete education series featuring Team Birkie Ambassadors, David Norris and Jessica Yeaton. A monthly Zoom meeting designed to empower junior athletes of all levels by interacting with the “First Couple” of the American Birkebeiner, Norris and Yeaton will share with participants, a wide array of critical insights, anecdotes, and advice, on the numerous big-picture themes and details that are crucial to becoming an elite ski racer. Registration is open!

ABOUT TEAM BIRKIE: Team Birkie is a Midwest-based professional cross country ski team formed through a collaboration between the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation, the Loppet Foundation, and Central Cross Country Skiing (CXC). With athletes competing at the FIS World Cup, U.S. SuperTour, and regional marathon levels, the team is dedicated to advancing skiing in the Central Region. With its home base in Minneapolis, MN, Team Birkie promotes partnership and community engagement, striving to set higher standards in the sport and inspire the next generation of Nordic skiers. Learn more at www.teambirkie.com.

Connor Roberts

Emma Stertz

