July 27: Fast and Curious 5K, a Chicago Extravaganza!

Run or walk for WBEZ and the Chicago Sun-Times at the Fast & Curious 5K, a one-of-a-kind race with trivia at every turn!

A 5K plus trivia? How does it work? You’ll encounter trivia questions about Chicago’s vibrant culture and rich history as you complete the race. Your answer selection will be determined by the lane you choose!

When: Saturday, July 27, 2024, Race starts at 8:30 a.m. CT

Where: Humboldt Park (Enter at the corner of W. Division St. & N. California Ave.)



Registration includes a t-shirt, complimentary Goose Island beer for any participant 21+, timed results and trivia results, support of Chicago Public Media and more!

All ages and paces are welcome. This is a family-friendly event that’s open to all runners, joggers and walkers, trivia fanatics, public media nerds – and friends! Support the Chicago Sun-Times, WBEZ and the widespread accessibility of trustworthy, local journalism by participating in the Fast & Curious 5K!

Questions? Find FAQs here.

SCHEDULE

Gates open at 7:00 a.m. CT

Race starts at 8:30 a.m. CT

COURSE

The start line is at the corner of W. Division St. & N. California Ave.

ABOUT THE RACE

ENMOTIVE

We are proud to announce that we have chosen to partner with EnMotive for another WBEZ event. EnMotive’s expertise in the event production space, including timing, registration, ticketing, photography and procurement, ensures that we are able to bring our registrants the full event experience they are expecting.

Thank you to our event partners: