Canoe, Kayak, SUP & Dragon Boat Race Calendar

MICHIGAN

April

THE KLONDIKE CHALLENGE, Grayling to Oscoda. MI.

SPRING FLING, Mancelona, MI. Paddlers will canoe downstream to “Spider Cut.” Paddlers will then re-entry the main branch of the AuSable and travel up to Penrods and finish by the Penrods Walking Bridge.

THE B.I.G. CANOE RACE – BELAIRE, Belaire, MI

May

ROSCOMMON CANOE CHALLENGE, Wallace Park 201-101 N 7th Street, Roscommon, MI.

June

HURON RIVER CANOE CHALLENGE, Mass Shelter, Gallop Park 78F4+FV, Ann Arbor, MI.

Kayak Triathlon: M22 Challenge, Glen Arbor MI, 2.5-mile run (Run within the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore; competitors face a 100-yard climb up the infamous sand dune); 17-mile bike (athletes dive right into a climb leading the way into downtown Glen Arbor and along the Crystal River. Be sure not to miss the right hand turn onto 675 that guides athletes along the eastern edge of Big Glen Lake up to Inspiration Point. The route then follows along the southern edge of Big and Little Glen Lake taking athletes through a tunnel of trees and into the transition area. No crossing of the center line and a no drafting rule will be enforced); 2.5-mile paddle (Surfski, Kayak, or SUP in Little Glen Lake).

BETSIE RIVER RACE, C1 State Championship, Interlochen, MI

Kayak/SUP Triathlon: Paddle 45, 3 Day Paddle Festival, Suttons Bay, MI. Proceeds will be donated to the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy.

MUSKEGON RIVER THROWDOWN, Northshore Lounge 13691 W Shore Dr, Houghton Lake, MI.

DRAGON BOAT RACE: Pocono Dragon Boat Race, Lake Orion, MI usdbf.org/events

Gun Lake Paddle Battle, SUP, Shelbyville, Michigan, gun lake park, 5K•10K (Gun Lake), paddleguru.com/races/GunLakePaddleBattle

45 North Paddle Festival, Sutton’s Bay, MI, Marina Beach, 5K & 10K, Grand Traverse Bay, paddleguru.com/races/45NorthSolsticePaddleFestival

July

PADDLE HARD RIVER RAMPAGE, Grayling, MI

CURLEY MEMORIAL CANOE RACE, Race starts at 9:00 a.m. at the embankment wall of Cooke Dam. Oscoda, MI.

Muskegon River Throw Down, Muskegon River at the mouth of Houghton Lake, MI.

Belle Isle Classic, Canoes, Kayaks, & SUPs, Detroit, MI

Standup for Youth Paddle Race, Norton Shores, MI, Ross Park, 5K &10K (Mona Lake) paddleguru.com/races/StandUpforYouthPaddleRace

Kayak Biathlon: Indian River Kayak-Bike Biathlon, Indian River, MI

SPIKES CHALLENGE, Grayling, MI

AUSABLE RIVER CANOE MARATHON (ausablecanoemarathon.org), Grayling to Oscoda, 120 miles

DRAGON BOAT RACING: Global Water Festival GR, Grand Rapids, MI, experiencegr.com/event/global-water-festival-gr

August

SAULT STE. MARIE RIVERFEST, Sault Ste. Marie, MI

Kayak Triathlon: Ludington Lighthouse, Ludington MI, A Three-Disciplines Race offering a 2k Kayak / 20k Bike / 5k Run event in downtown Ludington along the spectacular shores of Lake Michigan.

Rapa Nui – Power Island Traverse City, Michigan / Bowers Harbor / 2m•paddle-run-paddle (Grand Traverse Bay) R E G I S T E R

MIO’S “FIRST DAM” CANOE CHALLENGE, Oscoda County Park, Rose City, MI

DRAGON BOAT RACING: Dragon on the Lake, Lake Orion, MI, zapplication.org/event

September

TAHQUAMENON WILDERNESS CANOE RACE (tahquamenonwildernesscanoerace.org), Lower Tahquamenon Falls to Lake Superior. Paradise, Michigan

Kayak Triathlon: Sunrise Side, East Tawas MI, Two mile paddle, 20k bike, and 5k run.

DRAGON BOAT RACE: Capitol City Dragon Boat Race, Lansing, MI, lansingwomen.org/ccdbr

Rubber Duckie Regatta | Shelbyville, Michigan | Gun Lake Park / | 5K•10K (gun lake) RUBBERDUCKIEREGATTA

ILLINOIS

MAY:

Current Buster – Fox River, St Charles, IL, kayaks and Canoes Hosted by The St. Charles Canoe Club, St. Charles, IL, stcharlescanoeclub.com/club-races/current-buster

Des Plaines River Canoe/kayak/SUP Marathon, largest and oldest paddle race in Illinois, begins in Libertyville and ends in Mount Prospect. 2.goeshow.com/dpckm/dpckm/2024/index.cfm / facebook.com/canoemarathon

JUNE

Mid-America Canoe Race, Fox River St Charles, IL, to Aurora, Canoe & Kayak, foxvalleyparkdistrict.org/event/mid-american-canoe-kayak-race-2

DRAGON BOAT RACING: Festival of the Fox Dragon Boat Races, St Charles, IL, dragonboatsport.com/event/festival-fox-dragon-boat-races-st-charles

IPC Voyageur Landing Race at Voyageur Landing Forest Preserve in Elgin, IL. This is an 8 mile upstream downstream race so no shuttling is required because the race starts and ends in the same location. Total mileage about 8 miles. stcharlescanoeclub.com/ipc-races/ipc-voyageur-landing-race

DRAGON BOAT RACE: Chicago Dragon Boat Race for Literacy, Ping Tom Memorial Park, Chicago, IL, ccc-foundation.org/dragon-boat-race-for-literacy / chicagochinatown.org/2024DBR

JULY

Pontiac Canoe and Kayak Race on the Vermillion River in Pontiac, IL. stcharlescanoeclub.com/ipc-races/ipc-pontiac-canoe-race.

DRAGON BOAT RACING: Chicago International Dragon Boat Race, Busse Woods (Ned Brown Preserve) is located in Schaumburg and Elk Grove, IL, mldb.gwnevents.com/chicago

RAFTING: The Great Illinois River Raft Race – Hardin, IL facebook.com/hardinraftrace

SEPTEMBER

Vic Hopp Memorial Canoe Race, begins in WI near Silver Lake, goes into Illinois, and ends back in WI. URL for this race’s website is needed!

Joe Kowsky Memorial Race on the I&M Canal & DuPage River, in Channahon, IL, Canoes & Kayaks, facebook.com/events/channahon-state-park/joe-kowsky-memorial-canoe-kayak-race

Fall Classic Canoe Race, Fox River, canoe, kayak, or sup. Start/Finish at Ferson Creek intersection with the Fox River, St. Charles, IL. stcharlescanoeclub.com/club-races/fall-classic