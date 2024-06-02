Canoe, Kayak, SUP & Dragon Boat Race Calendar
Canoe, Kayak, SUP & Dragon Boat Race Calendar
MICHIGAN
April
THE KLONDIKE CHALLENGE, Grayling to Oscoda. MI.
SPRING FLING, Mancelona, MI. Paddlers will canoe downstream to “Spider Cut.” Paddlers will then re-entry the main branch of the AuSable and travel up to Penrods and finish by the Penrods Walking Bridge.
THE B.I.G. CANOE RACE – BELAIRE, Belaire, MI
May
ROSCOMMON CANOE CHALLENGE, Wallace Park 201-101 N 7th Street, Roscommon, MI.
June
HURON RIVER CANOE CHALLENGE, Mass Shelter, Gallop Park 78F4+FV, Ann Arbor, MI.
Kayak Triathlon: M22 Challenge, Glen Arbor MI, 2.5-mile run (Run within the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore; competitors face a 100-yard climb up the infamous sand dune); 17-mile bike (athletes dive right into a climb leading the way into downtown Glen Arbor and along the Crystal River. Be sure not to miss the right hand turn onto 675 that guides athletes along the eastern edge of Big Glen Lake up to Inspiration Point. The route then follows along the southern edge of Big and Little Glen Lake taking athletes through a tunnel of trees and into the transition area. No crossing of the center line and a no drafting rule will be enforced); 2.5-mile paddle (Surfski, Kayak, or SUP in Little Glen Lake).
BETSIE RIVER RACE, C1 State Championship, Interlochen, MI
Kayak/SUP Triathlon: Paddle 45, 3 Day Paddle Festival, Suttons Bay, MI. Proceeds will be donated to the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy.
MUSKEGON RIVER THROWDOWN, Northshore Lounge 13691 W Shore Dr, Houghton Lake, MI.
DRAGON BOAT RACE: Pocono Dragon Boat Race, Lake Orion, MI usdbf.org/events
Gun Lake Paddle Battle, SUP, Shelbyville, Michigan, gun lake park, 5K•10K (Gun Lake), paddleguru.com/races/GunLakePaddleBattle
45 North Paddle Festival, Sutton’s Bay, MI, Marina Beach, 5K & 10K, Grand Traverse Bay, paddleguru.com/races/45NorthSolsticePaddleFestival
July
PADDLE HARD RIVER RAMPAGE, Grayling, MI
CURLEY MEMORIAL CANOE RACE, Race starts at 9:00 a.m. at the embankment wall of Cooke Dam. Oscoda, MI.
Muskegon River Throw Down, Muskegon River at the mouth of Houghton Lake, MI.
Belle Isle Classic, Canoes, Kayaks, & SUPs, Detroit, MI
Standup for Youth Paddle Race, Norton Shores, MI, Ross Park, 5K &10K (Mona Lake) paddleguru.com/races/StandUpforYouthPaddleRace
Kayak Biathlon: Indian River Kayak-Bike Biathlon, Indian River, MI
SPIKES CHALLENGE, Grayling, MI
AUSABLE RIVER CANOE MARATHON (ausablecanoemarathon.org), Grayling to Oscoda, 120 miles
DRAGON BOAT RACING: Global Water Festival GR, Grand Rapids, MI, experiencegr.com/event/global-water-festival-gr
August
SAULT STE. MARIE RIVERFEST, Sault Ste. Marie, MI
Kayak Triathlon: Ludington Lighthouse, Ludington MI, A Three-Disciplines Race offering a 2k Kayak / 20k Bike / 5k Run event in downtown Ludington along the spectacular shores of Lake Michigan.
Rapa Nui – Power Island Traverse City, Michigan / Bowers Harbor / 2m•paddle-run-paddle (Grand Traverse Bay) R E G I S T E R
MIO’S “FIRST DAM” CANOE CHALLENGE, Oscoda County Park, Rose City, MI
DRAGON BOAT RACING: Dragon on the Lake, Lake Orion, MI, zapplication.org/event
September
TAHQUAMENON WILDERNESS CANOE RACE (tahquamenonwildernesscanoerace.org), Lower Tahquamenon Falls to Lake Superior. Paradise, Michigan
Kayak Triathlon: Sunrise Side, East Tawas MI, Two mile paddle, 20k bike, and 5k run.
DRAGON BOAT RACE: Capitol City Dragon Boat Race, Lansing, MI, lansingwomen.org/ccdbr
Rubber Duckie Regatta | Shelbyville, Michigan | Gun Lake Park / | 5K•10K (gun lake) RUBBERDUCKIEREGATTA
ILLINOIS
MAY:
Current Buster – Fox River, St Charles, IL, kayaks and Canoes Hosted by The St. Charles Canoe Club, St. Charles, IL, stcharlescanoeclub.com/club-races/current-buster
Des Plaines River Canoe/kayak/SUP Marathon, largest and oldest paddle race in Illinois, begins in Libertyville and ends in Mount Prospect. 2.goeshow.com/dpckm/dpckm/2024/index.cfm / facebook.com/canoemarathon
JUNE
Mid-America Canoe Race, Fox River St Charles, IL, to Aurora, Canoe & Kayak, foxvalleyparkdistrict.org/event/mid-american-canoe-kayak-race-2
DRAGON BOAT RACING: Festival of the Fox Dragon Boat Races, St Charles, IL, dragonboatsport.com/event/festival-fox-dragon-boat-races-st-charles
IPC Voyageur Landing Race at Voyageur Landing Forest Preserve in Elgin, IL. This is an 8 mile upstream downstream race so no shuttling is required because the race starts and ends in the same location. Total mileage about 8 miles. stcharlescanoeclub.com/ipc-races/ipc-voyageur-landing-race
DRAGON BOAT RACE: Chicago Dragon Boat Race for Literacy, Ping Tom Memorial Park, Chicago, IL, ccc-foundation.org/dragon-boat-race-for-literacy / chicagochinatown.org/2024DBR
JULY
Pontiac Canoe and Kayak Race on the Vermillion River in Pontiac, IL. stcharlescanoeclub.com/ipc-races/ipc-pontiac-canoe-race.
DRAGON BOAT RACING: Chicago International Dragon Boat Race, Busse Woods (Ned Brown Preserve) is located in Schaumburg and Elk Grove, IL, mldb.gwnevents.com/chicago
RAFTING: The Great Illinois River Raft Race – Hardin, IL facebook.com/hardinraftrace
SEPTEMBER
Vic Hopp Memorial Canoe Race, begins in WI near Silver Lake, goes into Illinois, and ends back in WI. URL for this race’s website is needed!
Joe Kowsky Memorial Race on the I&M Canal & DuPage River, in Channahon, IL, Canoes & Kayaks, facebook.com/events/channahon-state-park/joe-kowsky-memorial-canoe-kayak-race
Fall Classic Canoe Race, Fox River, canoe, kayak, or sup. Start/Finish at Ferson Creek intersection with the Fox River, St. Charles, IL. stcharlescanoeclub.com/club-races/fall-classic