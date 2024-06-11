From IRONBULL: Trail Climb Returns at Rib Mountain, June 15

Kids enthusiastically bolt off the start line in the Solstice Summit free kids run sponsored by Ruder Ware. All photos by Coates Photography.

Story Featured Image: Racers scramble over boulders on Western Frontier in the Triple Bypass Challenge.

RIB MOUNTAIN – Hikers and trail runners will be climbing the Midwest’s steepest mile at the IRONBULL Solstice Summit presented by the Village of Rib Mountain on June 15, 2024. The course climbs 700 feet, from the base of the Granite Peak ski slopes to the observation tower atop Rib Mountain State Park. Event options are suited for a range of participants whether tackling the climb for the first time to those looking for a new challenge. Dogs are also welcome to join participants in the untimed recreational division.

Katy-Jane Shanak and her dog Moose near the finish line at the inaugural Solstice Summit. Click on images to enlarge.

Katy-Jane Shanak competed in the event last year with her six-year-old border collie/kelpie mix, Moose. Moose thrived on the challenge, frequently glancing back at Katy-Jane, as if to encourage her to keep up with him. “I always find hills tough,” said Shanak. “I really enjoy the IRONBULL events when they’re over! Participating in them is grueling and tests your mettle. But that’s the point. I already know I can run a mile, a half marathon, a 50K…but can I run IRONBULL’s?”

Those that want to race can attempt to run the entire hill. Hikers may take on the rucking course carrying a ten pound pack while scrambling up the Volkswagen sized boulders on the Western Frontier ski slope. For those that may consider a mile warmup, the Triple Bypass division offers 2,100 feet of elevation gain climbing (and descending) all three race routes, totaling ten kilometers. The event also includes a free kids run, sponsored by Ruder Ware. Last year, the event drew participants ranging from ages 2 to 84.

The Solstice Summit kicked off in 2023 and was well received. Nearly every racer gave the event a perfect five out of five overall experience rating, resulting in an average rating of 4.84 based on the anonymous post-event survey. Racer registrations have surpassed last year’s total, and more are expected to register, with registration remaining open until 30 minutes prior to the event.

Last year’s oldest participant, Mary Beth, age 84, was all smiles. Her only regret was

only summiting a single time and not participating in the Triple Bypass, comprising

three summits.

Racer director, Andrea Larson, conceived the event while training on the hill. Larson went on to set an American women’s record last year for Everesting, climbing 29,029 feet in 17 hours 20 minutes at Rib Mountain State Park. “We are blessed with the opportunity to showcase the challenge and beauty of Rib Mountain State Park,” said Larson. “At last year’s inaugural Solstice Summit, participants loved the opportunity to take in the panoramic views of the city, Lake Wausau, and surrounding countryside atop the observation tower upon their well-earned finish.”

Panoramic views greet participants atop the observation tower at Rib Mountain State Park upon finishing.

In addition to the beautiful views atop the hill, participants and spectators are welcome to enjoy festivities at the base of the hill. Granite Peak will be firing up their grill and have beverages on tap and all are welcome to enjoy the ambiance on Granite Peak’s Historic Deck with live music by Tyler Vogt and lawn games.

The Solstice Summit Challenge will take place on Saturday, June 15, 2024 starting at the base of the Granite Peak ski hill in Rib Mountain. The kids hit the trails at 5 pm followed by waves of runners summitting to the top. More details at: https://www.ironbull.org/summit. Registration remains open until 30 minutes to the start at https://ironbull-signup.redpodium.com/2024-solstice-summit.

IRONBULL is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that promotes outdoor adventure sports in Central Wisconsin. IRONBULL aims to drive economic development, benefit community organizations, and attract and retain a talented work force through the production of high quality races and events that promote healthy living in our community.