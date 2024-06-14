Call for Items – CXC Fall Auction: Be a Part of Our Success!

Hello everyone: Our annual online auction, taking place from October 9th-17th, is our primary fall fundraising event, helping bolster CXC programs, events, and initiatives.

We are currently seeking donations for auction items to make this event a success.

Here are some ideas:

A lesson or clinic with a well-known coach

Beautiful local jewelry

Local artwork

A few days and nights in a house in your area

Guided trips

Race entries coupled with housing

Vintage ski gear or memorabilia

Gourmet dinner prepared by a local chef

Personalized fitness training sessions

Handcrafted home decor

Concert or theater tickets with backstage passes

Unique culinary experiences

Private photography session

Signed sports memorabilia

Customized travel packages

Behind-the-scenes tours of local attractions

Year-long memberships to local gyms or clubs

Specialty food baskets featuring local products

Private yoga or meditation sessions

Online classes or workshops from local experts

Handmade quilts or textiles

Meet-and-greet experiences with local celebrities or athletes

If you can donate an item to the CXC auction, please get in touch with Kamilya Omarova to discuss the logistics.

Thank you for considering our request. We truly appreciate it!