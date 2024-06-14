Call for Items – CXC Fall Auction: Be a Part of Our Success!
From CXC
Hello everyone: Our annual online auction, taking place from October 9th-17th, is our primary fall fundraising event, helping bolster CXC programs, events, and initiatives.
We are currently seeking donations for auction items to make this event a success.
Here are some ideas:
- A lesson or clinic with a well-known coach
- Beautiful local jewelry
- Local artwork
- A few days and nights in a house in your area
- Guided trips
- Race entries coupled with housing
- Vintage ski gear or memorabilia
- Gourmet dinner prepared by a local chef
- Personalized fitness training sessions
- Handcrafted home decor
- Concert or theater tickets with backstage passes
- Unique culinary experiences
- Private photography session
- Signed sports memorabilia
- Customized travel packages
- Behind-the-scenes tours of local attractions
- Year-long memberships to local gyms or clubs
- Specialty food baskets featuring local products
- Private yoga or meditation sessions
- Online classes or workshops from local experts
- Handmade quilts or textiles
- Meet-and-greet experiences with local celebrities or athletes
If you can donate an item to the CXC auction, please get in touch with Kamilya Omarova to discuss the logistics.
Thank you for considering our request. We truly appreciate it!