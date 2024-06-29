2024 Wisconsin NICA is About to Begin!

SHARE YOUR NICA STORY • DONATE• VOLUNTEER

Renee Griswold, League Director

Welcome to the 2024 WI NICA Season! Practices start rolling out next week and your team director and head coach has all that info for you. There are tips below to help make sure you and your bike are ready to put your best self forth this season.

Today we also launch our 2024 Festival Guide! Festivals don’t start until summer ends but having all the info you need about these culminating weekends can help you set season goals and look forward to riding with other student-athletes and coaches from all around Wisconsin this fall.

You will get to know your local coaches and teammates well this summer and then at Festivals you can make even more new friends riding with the nearly 2000 other NICA student-athletes from more than 90 teams across the state.

And, did you know there are more than 25,000 NICA athletes and more than 14,000 coaches across the country! You are part of something AWESOME! And, there is room for more so invite a friend to try practice with you one day this summer and invite your family and friends to a festival this fall to share the awesomeness of NICA in Wisconsin!

Welcome to the 2024 WI NICA season! We are thrilled you are here!

2024 FESTIVAL GUIDE

The 2024 Festival Guide has everything you need to know about our exciting weekends together this fall.

Taking the time to read and understand the full guide will help your family be ready for smooth festival weekends. Please also save the link for reference later. Your coaches will share additional details about your team’s specific plans for each weekend too. Click Here for the Guide:

2024 Festival Guide

Are You Practice Ready?

Our season officially kicks off on July 1st. Are you ready for practice?

• Is your bike in good working order? If it needs a tune-up, make an appointment with your local shop to get that done. Now is the time of year shops get really busy, so if you want your bike back in time before practice starts, get it to your shop sooner rather than later!

• Wash your bike! Kick your season off right by giving your bike a good wash. Be sure to thoroughly clean and lube your chain! Thanks to our sponsor, SQUIRT, for these helpful videos!

• Do your bike clothes still fit you? Kids grow fast so if your riding shorts, jersey, helmet, or gloves are a little too snug, consider replacing them before practice starts so you’ll be safe and comfortable on your bike.

• Hydration and snacks. Plan to come to each practice with at least one full water bottle (or two if it’s very warm and/or for longer practice days) and at least one snack (like some form of nutrition bar or other calorie-dense snack). A hydration pack is a convenient way to carry water, snacks, and other gear.

• Tools, tubes, and other bike gear. It’s a good idea to carry a bicycle multi-tool, a spare tube (appropriately sized for your bike), tire levers, and a mini-pump. It’s always good to be prepared to make minor bike adjustments trailside or be able to fix a flat tire. You coaches can show you how to use these tools. All of these items can be carried in your hydration pack or in a seat bag. These items are available at bike shops, like sponsors Wheel & Sprocket and Dreambikes.

And last but certainly not least, are you Practice Ready in Pit Zone? This means all of your team fees have been paid and your registration is complete. You’ll know you are practice ready if your rider profile in Pit Zone says, “Practice Ready: Yes”. You will need to be practice ready in Pit Zone to ride with your team. If you need help determining whether or not you are practice ready in Pit Zone, talk to your Head Coach or Team Director.

Loaner Bike Program

You don’t need to own a bike to be part of the WI League!

We have loaner bikes on a first come first serve basis. Athletes will get priority but they can be loaned to coaches also.

Loaner Bike Info & Application

GRiT Retreat Registration Now Open!

Information & Registration HERE:

GRiT Retreat – Nine Mile Forest – August 10th, 2024

