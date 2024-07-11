Bikes for Kids WI – Let’s Pile on the Bike Bus!

Stop by the bike center when you need a used bike or a bike repair! Hours: Mon-Fri 10 am-5 pm & Saturdays 10-2 pm

Kristie GoForth

This summer is quickly rolling by as usual. If you haven’t stopped to visit the largest bike center in Wisconsin, I hope you’ll include it on your summer bucket list! You can think of us as a bike museum, the ultimate bike thrift store, or a community space for all who love bikes and understand that they’re so much more than just a recreational option. We’re located in south Madison at 354 Coyier Lane between the Rimrock and South Towne exits off the Beltline and just a quarter mile east of the Cap City Trail where it crosses Nob Hill Road.

We’ve made some pretty amazing impact with just three staff and less than a $200K budget. We’ve now distributed over 12,000 bikes to those who need them most all over the state. The “little train that could” is what comes to mind when I think about our work. We appreciate our committed volunteers who drop in daily to lend a hand (and eat donuts) so much! If you’ve stopped in the bike center this summer, you’ve likely witnessed the bustling activity. Having an extra hand or two to accept bike donations that steadily roll through the door, welcoming visitors, cleaning bikes, and sorting parts means our mechanics can do what they do best, tune-up bikes.

One of the bigger challenges we’re facing this summer season is the weekly requests for us to attend events, donate our repair services, and donate bikes at specific events. Balancing our six-day operational schedule, which funds our mission, with the demand for our small staff’s time is tough. While we love the exposure, it unfortunately doesn’t pay our bills.

In my last role, I advocated for artists and musicians to be paid for their work, recognizing their contribution to our community. Similarly, bike mechanics, though often overlooked, are skilled tradespeople whose expertise is essential wherever bikes exist. However, like other trades, bike mechanics are in short supply. The regular requests to bring our mechanics and tools to tune-up bikes, or to donate 20-50 bikes at an event, are difficult for us to meet outside of our bike giveaway season.

You may not see us at every event, not because we don’t want to be there, but because we need to sustain our operations. If you can find a sponsor to support our staff wages and bicycles, we would love to discuss potential collaborations that create win-win scenarios for both organizations. If you are interested in tabling for us, please contact me. We’re looking forward to Ride the Drive and will be compiling a list of volunteers to support our outreach. Hope to see you there!

Summer Service & Sales

When you buy a bike from us, you’re also buying one for someone who wouldn’t otherwise have the opportunity!



Bikes for Kids is open Monday-Thursday 10-5pm; Fridays 10-4pm and Saturday from 10am-2pm for bike sales and service.

Our location is 354 Coyier Lane in south Madison. Feel free to call (608) 405-0385. It can be challenging to discuss repairs over the phone. You’ll likely need to bring the bike in so we give you a proper diagnosis.

Please donate using the following link to support our work!

Bikes for Kids Wisconsin – 2024 Bike Giveaway Season (networkforgood.com)

Thank you to all who contribute to us in meaningful ways,

Kristie GoForth, Executive Director