Dear CXC members and friends,

We’ve hit the 47% milestone in our ticket sales for the CXC Bike Drawing, with 118 tickets sold! A heartfelt THANK YOU to everyone who has participated so far. Our goal is to raise $25,000, and with just 250 limited edition tickets available, we invite you to join this unique event.

The TREK bike drawing fundraiser supports the CXC Adaptive Program, which provides adaptive sit-ski equipment and helps people with disabilities learn and experience cross-country skiing.



Thanks to the continued generosity of TREK, the drawing winner will have the unique opportunity to choose a prized possession from an exciting lineup of bikes, which includes:

TREK Top Fuel 9.7 Gen 3 Mountain Bike

Purchase Tickets: cxcskiing.org/drawing

WINTER BELONGS TO EVERYONE!

Jacob Bjork skiing with his brothers. Click on image to enlarge

The creation of the Nordic Rocks for Schools program and a growing interest in integrating adaptive skiers into races prompted CXC to develop a more compact and lightweight sit-ski frame that could cater to both needs.

And it all began as a casual chat in a garage where Jeff Pages, a 1992 and 1994 two-time Gold Paralympic medalist and longtime advocate for adaptive skiing, showed an adjustable sit-ski frame he crafted back in the late 90s. Jeff generously shared his design with us at CXC, igniting a journey toward innovation in adaptive Nordic skiing.

With Jeff’s original frame as our guide, we teamed up with a welding shop in Green Bay and received support from KI Furniture, who donated seats for our new sit-ski frames. New sit-ski frames began creating opportunities. We’ve integrated them into our Nordic Rocks for Schools program, bringing the joy of skiing to classrooms and communities across the region.

Compact and Lightweight CXC Sit-Skis

What’s truly remarkable is that these sit-skis aren’t exclusive to schools—they’re also available as loaners for anyone curious to try cross-country skiing in a new way. It’s all about breaking barriers and making cross country skiing a welcoming experience for all abilities.

Today, CXC adjustable sit-ski frames continue to be handcrafted in the same Green Bay welding shop, using the same KI seats that were part of the original design 25 years ago. Every sit-ski frame tells a story of collaboration, innovation, and inclusion.

We’re inviting you to join us in supporting CXC’s adaptive program. Your donation can help us provide more sit-ski frames to schools, athletes, and individuals. Together, we can ensure that everyone has a chance to experience the thrill of cross-country skiing, regardless of their physical abilities.

With each $500, we can produce and supply a complete set of equipment, including:



– A sit-ski frame

– Cross-country skis compatible with the frame

– A pair of adjustable ski poles



A sit-ski unit consists of a seat attached to a frame that connects to a pair of skis, designed for individuals with mobility challenges from conditions like spinal cord injuries, limb amputation, or temporary impairments.

Tickets for the CXC Bike Drawing went on sale on May 23 and will be available until all 250 are sold. A winner will be selected during a live-streamed drawing on Monday, July 29. See the link above!

CXC will contact the winner to arrange delivery.