Grand Opening Scheduled for Base Camp at Mt. Telemark Village, Home of the American Birkebeiner

The American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation will hold the grand opening celebration of Base Camp at Mt. Telemark Village on Saturday, August 17th 2024 from 12:30P – 2:30P (exact location).

“This is not about the Birkie or the ABSF, this is about a community doing something together,” said Ben Popp, Executive Director of the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation. “It takes a village to raise a village and through this community and our partners, Base Camp, the hub of our Mt. Telemark Village, is standing today. ”

The Grand Opening will include tours of the brand new facility as well bike tours our recently opened Trek Trails powered by OTM. The Cable Natural History Museum will also be leading guided walking tours of our the interpretive nature trail. Food and drink will also be available from our retail partners.

Base Camp at Mount Telemark Village is 12,000 square foot adventure center and gateway to the outdoors. The building features the Gantz Great Room, Backroads Coffee Shop, New Moon Bike & Ski rentals and repairs, a Trek Bike retailer and the Tony Wise Museum. Many of the design elements harken back to the original Telemark Lodge property, including the Wall of Champions. The building will also house changing rooms, showers, conference room and ABSF remote office space. Additional features like the Carla Pardue Outdoor Patio, the Bob Mairs & Jill Cedarholm Entrance Lobby and the grand fireplace truly make this building a world-class facility.

Additional detail about our grand opening celebration will be released in the coming weeks on birkie.com/mtv/base-camp-grand-opening where you can also learn more about other partners on the Mt. Telemark Village property: Home Base, Telemark Stays, Backroads Coffee Shop, New Moon Ski & Bike, and Rivers Trailside.

Or contact the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation’s Marketing and Communications Department via email [email protected]