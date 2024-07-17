Updates & Opportunities from the Wisconsin Nordic Ski Club

The mission of the Wausau Nordic Ski Club is to support cross country skiing in Marathon County. We will work to support XC skiing and to enhance facilities and programs that support XC skiers of all ages and ability levels.



I hope that you had an enjoyable July 4, 2024, celebration with family and friends. Much has occurred for Wausau Nordic Ski Club since we last had snow. Marathon county graciously built WNSC a 16×16 enclosed space in the 9mile garage for WNSC items. Items in the locked storage unit include some items from the garage level 2 area, WNSC owned items used on the XC trails at 9 Mile County Forest, ski holders used at the ski swap and more. WNSC thanks Marathon County for the collaboration.



After the 2023-24 ski season, I stepped down as Wausau Nordic United Middle School head coach. My oldest child completed the first year of high school and my youngest child completed the final year of middle school. I will redirect my WNSC energies and participation to WNSC Adult Lessons and Programs. Josh Sturm is head coach for the middle school competitive/race team.



WNSC Treasurer and Bookkeeper



The WNSC treasurer is board member Craig French and the bookkeeper is Nicole Gaiche. At the end of this newsletter is information to introduce Nicole.

Vacancies – candidates wanted:



Adventure Team middle school coach(es). More coaches equal less time commitment. 1-to-2 on-snow practices per week. No experience needed.



Board members. If you align with and are interested to propel the WNSC mission statement forward, please contact Jon Oestreich at [email protected] .



Upcoming in October



A statewide club development meeting has been proposed to occur in Wausau by Ben Popp and other statewide leaders. Many of the statewide club building components discussion topics have been planned, implemented and accomplished for all ages and all abilities by the Wausau Nordic Ski Club in 1-year. Team managers, board members, and other stakeholders (e.g.WNSC members, local businesses, Community Foundation members, etc.) are invited to get together to talk shop. This will be fun, engaging, and valuable to our XC community. Lunch will be provided by the Wisconsin Nordic Ski League. Specific location is yet to be determined – currently The Landing at the Woodson YMCA offered to host the meeting. The initial 2-sessions include:



(1) Presentation from club leaders with experience, sharing out key ideas with the community.



(2) Opportunities for all clubs to share the way they function with each other – creating a networking opportunity for the league to create connections that could prove super valuable over time.



(3) National data and trends audio recording. As year-round multi-activity enthusiasts you may enjoy the recently released summary by the Outdoor Industry (60-minute listen): Exploring Cross Country Skiing Trends: Insights from OIA and CCSAA Leaders. Main takeaways include: Multisport crossover / Largest growth demographic: female 55+New skiers want the full ski experience. Most are casual skiers (4-5 skies per year). National Outdoor Industry Question: How to get casual skiers to ski 1-more time?After listening to the audio recording it does seem that the WNSC continues to move forward in the correct direction to get more people on skis 1-more time. All we need is natural or artificial snow. Adult Dry Land at Doepke Park will begin after Labor Day. Leaders will be Gary Zimbric and Bob Robinson. Stay tuned for updates.



(4) Trail Maintenance – with all the recent rain, the ski trails look to be in relatively good condition. Stay tuned for updates after Labor Day.



(5) SkiErgs at Doepke Park ribbon cutting will be coordinated with the Village of Rib Mountain – probably in August or September. See infographics and how-to-QR-codes in the bulletin board near SkiErgs. Enjoy and spread the word.



WNSC Programs Snapshot



Ski Swap – Together with the Rib Mountain Alpine Club, the Wausau Nordic Ski Club hosts an annual Ski Swap. The 2024 Swap is scheduled for a Saturday in early November at John Muir Middle School. Alpine and Nordic gear will be available and accepted for sale. Get your gear, buy 50/50 raffle tickets to support the youth program operational costs, and volunteer! If you are willing to help organize this event, contact John Burke at [email protected] . More information will be shared as available.



WNSC sets up 48-24 hours before the start. Historically, WNSC has a reliable multi-generational crew of volunteers to set up. More hands make light work for all.



Adult lessons and programs – Discover the joy of cross-country skiing with our free lessons, available to all adults in the community. In collaboration with Marathon County, the Wausau Nordic Ski Club proudly provides a unique opportunity for adult learners. This comprehensive package includes complimentary ski equipment, trail passes, and expert lessons. In 2024, the 1 available session (due to snow) quickly filled with 45 participants. Secure your spot in our classes by registering online. Weekly class registrations open every Wednesday for the sessions held the following Tuesday. Registration for the first week’s lesson begins once Nine Mile Trails officially opens, typically around December 15, following a significant snowfall. Look for the registration link on this page when it becomes available.



Snekkevik – January 13, 2025. The Snekkevik Ski Race is the second oldest continuing organized ski race in the state. John Burke is the 2025 Snekkevik Race Director. [email protected] .Ironbull Ring of Snow



The IRONBULL Ring of Snow Challenge is a solo or team relay challenge on skis with Wausau Nordic Ski Club and IRONBULL! Join in the festivities with beverages, food, and music at Tribute Golf Course. A cooperative event with IRONBULL will be held towards the end of January 2025 on the Tribute Golf Course trail. We will be looking for help in organizing and marketing the event to the broader ski community, not just the usual crowd of racers. For more information email Andrea at [email protected]



Youth Ski Programs – click on each link for more detail. Where to startSnow Striders Adventure TeamWausau Nordic United Competitive – Middle School Wausau Nordic United Competitive – High School



About Nicole: “My husband, Justin and I own Chase Outdoors which will be celebrating 10 years in business this fall. It was named after our son, Chase. I also work for a hardwood floor company as their bookkeeper and volunteer for Scouts and the Ice Age Trail, so it’s fair to say I like to stay busy. In my free time, I feed my hiking addiction, which started due to a career change and covid really jump-started it. I’ve hiked up and down Rib Mountain hundreds of times, became a thousand-miler by completing the entire Ice Age Trail, am currently working on hiking all the trails in all the state parks, and recently made up and completed a 24-hour hiking challenge. Challenging myself and type 2 fun is my jam and that is what led myself, my husband, brother, and sister-in-law to sign up for the first time to the IRONBULL Adventure Race 3 years ago. Each year, we push ourselves harder and this year we landed ourselves 3rd place in the 3-hr co-ed division. I always say showing up is half the battle and it’s amazing what you can accomplish once you do! Nicole Gaiche (pronounced guy-key )



That is it for now. Enjoy the rest of your summer and be active.

Sincerely, Jon Oestreich