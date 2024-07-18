Boulder Junction’s Musky Jamboree Weekend August 9-11, 2024, including a 10K and 5K Run

Mary Jones

Executive Director Boulder Junction Chamber of Commerce

Boulder Junction, WI – Join us in the Musky Capital of the World ® Friday, August 9 through Sunday, August 11 for the 67th Annual Musky Jamboree as we celebrate our community, the end of summer, and of course, our favorite fish. Each day features a variety of activities so bring the whole family and have some fun!

The festivities kick off on Friday, August 9! Friday morning join the Wisconsin DNR and area fishing guides for a Learn to Fish Musky workshop at 8:00AM. The event is open to individuals 12 years of age and older, geared toward those with little to no musky fishing experience that have always wanted to try reeling in one of Wisconsin’s most popular fish. The event will start at 8:00 AM with classroom lessons aimed toward musky identification, biology, and fishing techniques. The event is being held free of charge to participants. For information on how to participate, or for general questions regarding the event, please contact Conservation Warden Brad Dahlquist at 715-623-4190 ext. 3132.

Also on Friday, the 1st Annual Musky Capital of the World Musky Tournament begins! This is a two-person team catch and release tournament. Registration is $150 per two-person team. The tournament is being administered through the FishDonkey app to help allow anglers to get fish back in the water as quickly and safely as possible. Team check-in will take place Friday, August 9 from 10AM-12:30PM in the Chamber parking lot. All teams will receive an official tournament bump board for their photos. Fishing will take place on Friday, August 9 from 1PM-8PM and Saturday, August 10 from 7AM-5PM. Winners will be announced Saturday at 7PM and again on Sunday at 2PM. Full tournament rules and registration link can be found online at muskyjamboree.com.

End the day Friday, August 9 with a Street Party featuring Hip Pocket! Music will be from 7-10PM on Main Street in front of the post office. Bring your own lawn chairs or blankets for seating. American Legion Post 451 will have food and beverages for sale and the Boulder Junction Chamber of Commerce will be selling Musky Jamboree merchandise. In case of inclement weather, the event will be cancelled. Follow the Boulder Junction Chamber of Commerce on social media for the most up-to-date information.

On Saturday, August 10 start the day off strong with the Musky Fun Run! This race has something for everyone with a 5K or 10K option for the more serious runners and a 1K or 100 yard dash for younger athletes. Register in advance online at muskyjamboree.com or in person at the Chamber office. Registration for the 5K and 10K is $30 in advance or $35 the day of and includes a race t-shirt. Registration for the 1K and 100 yard dash is free. Early registration closes at 12noon on Thursday, August 8. Check-in and day of registration will take place 7-7:45AM on Saturday, August 10 with the 5K and 10K starting at 8AM. The 1K and 100 yard dash will take place following the conclusion of those races (approximately 9AM). Fun Run t-shirts will be available for purchase at the race. Awards will be announced following the kids races.

Following the Musky Fun Run, head over to the community center for the Boulder Junction Historical Society’s History Day! Doors will open at 11AM for this fun for all ages event. Brats and BBQ will be for sale, raffles and 50/50 tickets will be sold, and a kids coloring contest will be held. At 12noon enjoy a presentation from Northwoods Wildlife about Birds of Prey. Raffle drawings will take place at 2:30PM and the event will conclude at 3PM. Please note that because the Historical Society is a volunteer organization, the Museum/Depot will not be open on Saturday, August 10.

Round out your Saturday with a visit to one of our many businesses and restaurants who are rolling out the red carpet for all of our guests during the jamboree! For a more complete list of individual businesses and any special events that weekend, head to boulderjct.org.

On Sunday, August 11, both Main Street and Park Street in downtown Boulder Junction will be closed to traffic for the festivities beginning at 6AM. A parking map and detour map can be found online at muskyjamboree.com. Shuttle busses will be running from the parking areas to the barricades and volunteers in golf carts and UTVs will be providing shuttle services inside the barricades for those who need them.

From 9AM-3PM, over 100 artists and handcrafters will fill Main Street and Park Street for the annual Musky Jamboree Arts and Crafts Show with a wide variety of fine arts, jewelry, pottery, fiber arts, and so much more. For more shopping, head to the Lions Club Flea Market just south of the Arts and Crafts Show at the Boulder Junction Community Center from 8AM-2PM.

The 32nd annual Musky Jamboree Car Show features custom and classic cars and motorcycles of all types! Enjoy what’s on display or bring your own to show – pre-registration is open now at muskyjamboree.com or by visiting the chamber office. Day of registration will be taking place on-site. Awards will be announced at 2:30PM.

Younger members of your group will find plenty to do in the Kids Zone on Park Street in front of the Boulder Bear Motor Lodge with games and inflatables. Additionally, aspiring anglers ages 6-14 can stop by the Kids Casting Contest on Main Street across from the Car Show from 10AM-1:30PM. Located next to the Meet the Guides booth, kids can get tips and tricks before casting their line. Prizes will be announced at 2:15PM; the top three in each age group will be awarded.

Keep your eyes skyward throughout the day or head up to Payzer Memorial Field from 10AM-2PM to see the variety of airplanes visiting town for the Musky Day Fly-In!

Food will be for sale throughout the event space from a variety of vendors, or visit your favorite Boulder Junction restaurant to fuel up. Live music will be performed throughout the event, visit muskyjamboree.com for the complete schedule.

We would not be able to celebrate the 67th annual Musky Jamboree without the support of our sponsors. Musky Sponsors: Boulder Beer Bar, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Peeplelures, White Birch Village, and Wilds Granary. Walleye Sponsors: Acorn Lodge, Ice Shanty. Bass Sponsors: Badger Heating & Air Conditioning, Daniel & Margaret Donaghue, Erv Keller Guide Service, Evergreen Lodge, and WE Energies. Perch Sponsors: Moondeer & Friends Gallery, Northern Highland Sports.

For the full schedule of events and the most up-to-date information, as well as information on how you can help support events like these, visit MuskyJamboree.com or call the Boulder Junction Chamber of Commerce at 715-385-2400. 2024 Musky Jamboree t-shirts are for sale now at the Boulder Junction Chamber of Commerce (5352 Park St., Boulder Junction) and will be sold through the end of the event. We hope you help us celebrate Boulder Junction’s Musky Jamboree August 9-11, 2024!