Wisconsin Tourism Awards Grant to IRONBULL’s Red Granite Grinder

WAUSAU, WI – The Department of Tourism announced a $9,335 Joint Effort Marketing (JEM) grant to IRONBULL aimed at attracting first time to veteran gravel bikers to the nonprofit organization’s signature Red Granite Grinder race.



The annual event invites competitors to experience scenic, yet challenging gravel biking through Marathon County. Riders choose routes of 12, 50, 85 or 144 miles, which wind through varied scenery and landscapes, from downtown Wausau to Rib Mountain State Park and even a corn maze. In addition to the races, which occur Oct. 12, the Red Granite Grinder entertains participants and spectators throughout the weekend with festivities like a free pre-race group ride, beer release and free women’s bike clinic.



“The Red Granite Grinder combines Wisconsin’s spirited nature with our long heritage of cycling for an experience that wows visitors,” said Tourism Secretary Anne Sayers. “The Department of Tourism gladly supports IRONBULL and their multi-faceted promotional plan with a JEM grant so more folks can make memories in the Greater Wausau area.”

Beyond the bike races, the Red Granite Grinder weekend of festivities include a free women’s skills clinic, beer release, free group ride, and ride free to all kids. Photo credit: QCWilly Photography.



The Department previously awarded IRONBULL a JEM grant for the 2023 Red Granite Grinder, and this second grant will build on marketing successes. The funds will raise awareness and interest in the race by supporting social media advertising, billboard placement and marketing tactics to reach a niche bicycling audience. Additionally, IRONBULL plans to promote the event through on-site outreach at other gravel races and by partnering with biking-focused social media content creators.



“With the support of the JEM Grant, we can bring more awareness of the gravel biking opportunities in Wisconsin,” said IRONBULL executive director Andrea Larson. “Riders from across the country are amazed at the fantastic riding surface, thanks to the red granite our area is blessed with.”

The Red Granite Grinder features dozens of properties not normally accessible to bikes during peak fall colors. Photo credit: Dave Schlabowske.



As a $25 billion industry in Wisconsin that supports more than 178,000 jobs, tourism is crucial to the state’s economic success. JEM grants are just one of the tools in the toolbox for the Department of Tourism to partner with organizations and nonprofits around the state who are using innovation and creativity to bring visitors and dollars to their community.



In fiscal year 2024, the Department funded 57 JEM projects, awarding $1.13 million statewide. JEM grant funds are available to nonprofit organizations for the promotion of Wisconsin tourism events and destinations. The state can fund up to 75% of a project’s first-year advertising and marketing costs and provide support for second- and third-year projects with decreasing amounts for funding until projects become self-sustaining.

Left to right: Cory Tomczyk (Senator Senate District 29), Bill Bertram (IRONBULL Vice President), Andrea Larson (IRONBULL Executive Director), Cassie Mordini (Director, Wisconsin Office of Outdoor Recreation), Patrick Snyder (Assembly District 85), Taylar Foster (Program & Outreach Specialist, Wisconsin Office of Outdoor Recreation), Tim White (Executive Director, Visit Wausau).



