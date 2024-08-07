Silent Sports

August 2024 Cover Photo by Gretchen Powers, gpowersfilm.com. Design by Ali Garrigan.

The Birkie Pulled it Off. Doing What Will be Needed Going Forward.

Dryland Training
Dryland Training

From the Wausau Nordic Ski Club: SkiErg Doepke Park Ribbon Cutting – August 20th

By Bruce Steinberg
08/07/2024
Jon Oestreitch

Join the Greater Wausau Chamber of Congress for a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the opening of the Girl Scout Silver Project and meet Girl Scout and Wausau Nordic Ski Club member, Eva Rose, who created a SkiERG shed at Doepke Park for the use of the community– Rib Mountain and the Wausau Nordic Ski Club supported this project.

Cake and refreshments will be served afterward.  The public and media are invited to attend.  

RSVPs are requested for planning purposes. Please register by clicking here.

