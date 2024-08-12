Silent Sports

The Birkie Pulled it Off. Doing What Will be Needed Going Forward.

News ReleaseAugust Work Bees at MECCA: Aug. 15- 21

August Work Bees at MECCA: Aug. 15- 21

By Bruce Steinberg
08/12/2024
Mike Shouldice


Dear MECCA Volunteers,

This month, we are planning to put a fresh coat of stain on the MECCA chalet and maintenance building to keep them in great shape. We have tentative dates for the prep work, staining, and clean up activities, but please note that these dates are dependent on weather.

  • August 15 or 16 – Prep work: We’ll power wash, tape off windows, and assemble materials.
  • August 19, 20, or 21 – Staining and clean up: We’ll apply one coat of stain to both buildings.

We’ll watch the weather forecasts and send out an update on 8/12 with the prep work plan, and the staining plan will be updated on 8/16.

If you can volunteer a few hours, we’d appreciate it! Let me know if you have any questions (phone number below!)

Stay tuned!

Mike Shouldice

612-309-4359

