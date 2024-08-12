Underdown Trail Races Expand Reach

IRONBULL

MERRILL – Since expanding the Underdown Trail Races to include both trail running and mountain biking, the City of Merrill enlarged the parking area at Prairie Dells Trailhead to accommodate increased trail use. This year’s event, taking place on August 17, 2024, challenges racers along the glacially defined terrain at the Prairie Dells and Underdown Recreation Areas with a portion of the course on the iconic Ice Age Trail. Proceeds from the event go back to the trails, with funds being used last year to build a new trail, Heinemania.

“Bike or run, the challenge of the terrain brings out the camaraderie in athletes,” said the event’s race director, Chris Schotz.

Bikers emerge from the forest on Heinemania, the newest trail built with funds raised through the Underdown Trail Races. Photo credit: Karry Johnson.

The event began in 1989 as a mountain bike race by Schotz’s father. With mountain biking in its infancy, the course took place on snowmobile trails, old logging roads, and gravel roads. Today, the course features 37 miles of purpose-built singletrack which boasts 75 hills and dozens of boardwalks past four remote lakes. Runners can choose between a 60K ultra marathon, marathon, or half-marathon distance while bikers can choose a 13 mile lap, a single 37 mile lap, or 110 miles over three laps. The Thunderdown in the Underdown continues to be part of the Wisconsin Endurance Mountain Bike Series (WEMS).

In 2021, the event combined the Thunderdown in the Underdown mountain bike race with the Underdown Trail Run which began in 2017 by a separate organizer into a single day of races. The beauty and challenge of this grassroots event has attracted runners ever since, drawing runners from an average of eight states and 70% of runners from beyond 90 miles. This year is no different with runners representing nine states, with runners from outside the Badger State accounting for 41% of the field. Despite old-school thought that multiple user groups may have conflicts, all runners since combining the event have agreed that runners and bikers coexisted well at the event, based on the anonymous post-event surveys.

Underdown Trail Race runners weave through the forest on 37 miles of singletrack along glacially formed terrain.

“The winding trails, the fresh country air, the beautiful forest, and the wonderful wildlife are truly unique,” said DeDe Gibbs, who is returning to the Underdown Trail Run after making the move to Florida. Gibbs loves running the singletrack trails which reminds her of riding a rollercoaster. But the draw to the event doesn’t end at the finish line. “The great food, local brews, live music, campfire, and fun fellowship make for a sweet experience.”

Racers will enjoy live music from The Northwoods Skitchers returning from last year while sipping beverages from their finisher award, a custom pint glass. Racers usually linger for hours for the after party which also includes a meal for each racer, a rendition of the event’s theme song, and game hosted by the race director for extra prizes.



The races start and end at the Prairie Dells Trailhead on August 17, 2024. For more race information on the Underdown Trail Races go to https://www.ironbull.org/underdown-details or the Facebook event page. Registration remains open including same day registration.

Boardwalks take racers through bogs and by four secluded lakes at the Underdown Trail Races.

