August 2024 Cover Photo by Gretchen Powers, gpowersfilm.com. Design by Ali Garrigan.

The Birkie Pulled it Off. Doing What Will be Needed Going Forward.

News Release
MECCA Trails: August Work Bee UPDATE & Request!

MECCA Trails: August Work Bee UPDATE & Request!

By Bruce Steinberg
08/19/2024
Dear MECCA Volunteers,

Many thanks to the volunteers who powerwashed the chalet, maintenance building, and kiosk on Saturday! We’re now ready for a coat of stain.

We need 5 to 6 additional volunteers on Friday, August 23 beginning at 9:00 a.m. to brush on a coat of stain to keep our facilities in great shape. Brushes and all supplies will be provided. We’ll also provide coffee, snacks, and bratwurst, too!

In case of inclement weather, the work bee will be moved to Saturday, August 24.

RSVP: If you can come out for the morning, please text, call, or email Mike Shouldice at 612-309-4359 or [email protected].

MECCA volunteers have kept our trails and facilities in top notch condition for 50 years. Thank you for your dedication!

Mike Shouldice, 612-309-4359

At Mt. Telemark Village: Base Camp is ...

