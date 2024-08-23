Great Lakes Outdoor Summit Unveils Exciting Session Schedule for October 25 at DECC Harbor Side Convention Center

Welcomes Over 20 Outdoor Recreation Industry Professionals

Duluth, MN – August 15, 2024 – The Great Lakes Outdoor Summit, organized by the Duluth Area Outdoor Alliance (DAOA), is thrilled to announce the detailed schedule for Friday, October 25, taking place at the DECC Harbor Side Convention Center in Duluth, Minnesota. This highly anticipated day will offer a robust program of 12 dynamic sessions, an inspiring keynote speaker, lively lunch entertainment, and networking opportunities with over 40 outdoor recreation organizations designed to engage and connect outdoor recreation advocates, enthusiasts, and businesses from across the region.

Friday, October 25 Highlights:

12 Engaging Sessions: Experience a diverse array of 12 sessions led by over 20 outdoor recreation professionals, advocates, and activists. These sessions will cover a range of critical topics including community engagement, capacity building, environmental stewardship, economy, and government and policy in outdoor recreation. City of Duluth Mayor Reinert will lead our closing address.

Keynote Address: Connor Ryan, Indigenous activist, passionate skier, Patagonia sponsored athlete, and filmmaker will open the summit.

Lunch Entertainment: World renowned musician Young-Nam Kim, Artistic Director at Northern Lights Chamber Music Institute, and his students will lead a special presentation and performance, Bringing Music Off the Page and Into the North Woods.

Tabling from 40+ Outdoor Recreation Organizations: Discover and engage with over 40 organizations showcasing their contributions to the outdoor recreation sector. This is a unique opportunity to learn about new programs, initiatives, and partnership opportunities.

Happy Hour Social: Conclude the day with a happy hour social, offering a relaxed atmosphere to network with peers, speakers, and exhibitors. Build connections, exchange ideas, and enjoy a great end to a productive day.

Event Overview:

Curated by the Duluth Area Outdoor Alliance (DAOA), the Great Lakes Outdoor Summit spans three days of immersive experiences in Duluth, MN. The Summit also includes technical trainings including CPR/First Aid and Leave No Trace certifications, a live podcast recording of The Dirtbag Diaries sponsored by the Minnesota Land Trust and happy hour/social sponsored by the Minnesota Outdoor Recreation Industry Partnership, and field trips led by local organizations, ensuring a comprehensive and enriching experience for all attendees. Early registration is recommended to secure your spot.

For a detailed schedule and to register for the Summit, visit www.greatlakesoutdoorsummit.com.

About the Duluth Area Outdoor Alliance (DAOA):

Since 2010, DAOA has inspired collaboration within the outdoor recreation community in the Duluth area to help connect more people to all of the incredible outdoor experiences the surrounding area has to offer. For more information, visit duluthaoa.org/about.