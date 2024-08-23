Jackie Hering Leading the Ironman Pro Series

From Joe Bainbridge

Magazine contributor and outstanding athlete, and so much more, has been getting it done! Congratulations and keep it going! Jackie is leading the Ironman Pro series. She won her first full IM after not doing a full IM since before she had kids and has been on the podium 4 times so far this year securing her the top spot overall. There are still a few races left in the series. Go Jackie!



Wife, Mom, Elite Triathlete, and Snowshoer, Race Director, Silent Sports Magazine contributor, Collins Cup standout, and now Ironman Pro Series standout: Jackie Hering!

2024 Series Standings

Overall standings aggregate the best five IRONMAN Pro Series race points results per athlete, with a maximum of three IRONMAN races (among the mix of IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3 races).

