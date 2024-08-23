Silent Sports

August 2024 Cover Photo by Gretchen Powers, gpowersfilm.com. Design by Ali Garrigan.

The Birkie Pulled it Off. Doing What Will be Needed Going Forward.

Multisport
Jackie Hering Leading the Ironman Pro Series

Jackie Hering Leading the Ironman Pro Series

By Bruce Steinberg
08/23/2024
From Joe Bainbridge

Magazine contributor and outstanding athlete, and so much more, has been getting it done! Congratulations and keep it going! Jackie is leading the Ironman Pro series.  She won her first full IM after not doing a full IM since before she had kids and has been on the podium 4 times so far this year securing her the top spot overall.  There are still a few races left in the series. Go Jackie!


Wife, Mom, Elite Triathlete, and Snowshoer, Race Director, Silent Sports Magazine contributor, Collins Cup standout, and now Ironman Pro Series standout: Jackie Hering!

2024 Series Standings

Overall standings aggregate the best five IRONMAN Pro Series race points results per athlete, with a maximum of three IRONMAN races (among the mix of IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3 races).  

#DiffNameTotal points
15ImageJackie HeringJackie Hering (Click on the athlete’s name to view details!)14,487
27ImageDanielle LewisDanielle Lewis13,915
38ImageAlice AlbertsAlice Alberts12,182
43ImageMaja Stage NielsenMaja Stage Nielsen11,025
53ImageKylie SimpsonKylie Simpson10,900
63ImageDaniela BleymehlDaniela Bleymehl10,460
73ImageKat MatthewsKat Matthews10,000
89ImageErin SchenkelsErin Schenkels9,998
94ImageFenella LangridgeFenella Langridge9,971
103ImageLotte WilmsLotte Wilms
TagsIRONMAN
